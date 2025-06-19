Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, TNA World Champion Trick Williams, TNA International Champion Steve Maclin, TNA X-Division Champion Moose, and TNA World Tag Team Champions The Nemeths join forces in a massive 10-Man Tag against Joe Hendry, Elijah, The Rascalz, and Leon Slater, Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich joins forces with Léi Yǐng Lee to take on Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Ash & Heather of The Elegance Brand, after being challenged by Eddie Edwards & JDC, Matt Cardona returns to the iMPACT! Zone in tag team action, Eric Young, backed by The Northern Armory, goes to war with Sami Callihan, Mustafa Ali and Order 4 step into the spotlight during an exclusive Order 4 Summit and more. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active, and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: June 19th, 2025

Location: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Sami Callihan vs. Eric Young

Sami Callihan attacks the Norther Armory before the bell rings and clotheslines Travis and Judas. He pulls out a steel chair and goes to hit Eric but Eric kicks him. Eric gets hold of the chair and looks to smash Sami’s chair on the steel steps but Sami moves his hand out of the way. They get back in the ring and the bell rings. Eric Young throws Sami out of the ring and Travis and Judas attack Sami when the referee isn’t looking. Sami gets back in the ring at the count of 9. Eric Young goes to the top turnbuckle but Sami crotches him. Sami follows him to the top turnbuckle but Eric Young bites him and leaps off the top but Sami punches him on the way down. Eric and Sami pokes each other in the eye. Sami hits Eric with a flatliner. Sami whips Eric into the corner and Eric floats over it and hits an elbow drop on Sami for two. He teases hitting the referee and gets out of the ring and teases hitting the fans. He gets back in the ring and Sami catches him by the balls and hits a Stunner for two. Sami goes for a piledriver but Travis comes in for the save. Sami throws him out of the ring and Judas hits him with a steel chair in the midsection. Eric Young hits a piledriver for the win.

Result: Eric Young def. Sami Callihan by pinfall

Rating: ***

Gia Miller is backstage with The Rascalz, Joe Hendry, Elijah and Leon Slater. Joe Hendry says the people still believe just like he believes in this all-star team. Elijah says they will find out why they walk this way. Leon Slater says they will get another W on the champions in TNA. Trey Miguel says they bring the smoke. Zachary Wentz asks about Steve Maclin. Miguel asks if they should kick his ass and Hendry says he believes they should.

Order 4 come out for the Order 4 Summit. Mustafa Ali says he will do a job performance evaluation for each member of the Order 4. He starts with Tasha Steelz. He says Order 4 has given her everything she wants, money and expensive clothing. And all she had to do in return was protect his good name and she has done an awful job. He says he knows she has been calling him. He says he told her to stop talking to him. He asks her for her phone then asks her to enter the pass code. Ali looks at the phone and says she talked to him today. He tells her to never do it again. He tells her to apologise for lying to him. She says she’s sorry and he accepts it and tells her to get out of the ring. He calls Jason Hotch and says he’s the biggest idiot he has seen in his life. He says he questioned his leadership. Jason Hotch says he laid his hands on a woman and his wife and daughter were watching in the audience. Ali asks who pays for the mortgage and the baby formula for the daughter. He says there is only one man standing in the ring and it’s not Hotch. He tells Hotch to apologise on behalf of his wife and daughter. Hotch says he’s sorry. Ali accepts it and tells him to get out. Ali calls Skyler. Ali says he’s the most loyal member and even he needs a reminder. Skyler snatches the mic from Ali and says he doesn’t have a family at home and this is his family. He asks Ali if he doesn’t have a heart. He says this seems like Order 1 because he’s acting like a real jackass. Ali says he doesn’t have a heart or a soul but a mission to make Order 4 the strongest organisation in TNA. Ali says he’s looking at the weakest link in Order 4 and says he needs to apologise. He tells Skyler to get down on his hands and knees and apologise to him. Skyler refuses and Ali pushes Skyler and Skyler shoves him down. Ali gets out of the ring and says next week Skyler will have a match against him, in a Call to Arms match.

A vignette for Killer Kelly who says she wasn’t hiding, she was healing from many things, including Masha, MK Ultra. She says Masha left her and turned her back on her. And now she is Knockouts World Champion and the crowd cheers for her. She says it’s time for her to take what’s hers, the Knockouts World Championship.

The Personal Concierge is in the ring and he says this crowd is the worst he’s seen. He says he’s going to give him something to smile about, Miss Heather and Ash by Elegance.

Match 2: Ash & Heather by Elegance vs. Léi Yǐng Lee & Masha Slamovich

Lee and Ash start off but Ash looks at Lee and tags out to Heather. Heather gets in the ring and Lee looks for a spin kick and Heather gets back and tags out to Ash. Ash gets in the ring and tells Lee to tag to Masha which she does. Ash gets a mobile phone from the Personal Concierge and shows them Google Translate and Masha and Lee kick her. Lee hits a Cannonball to the outside and Masha hits a tornillo as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Lee throws Ash in the ring and hits 10 punches in the corner followed by a T-Bone Suplex for two. Ash gets out of the ring and Lee goes for a Suicide Dive but Heather hits her with a knee. Ash tags to Heather and Lee with a small package for two. Heather tags to Ash who elbows Lee in the corner and hits a Lungblower followed by a double stomp off the top rope by Heather for two. Ash throws Lee out of the ring and hits Masha with a cheap shot. Heather throws Lee towards the ring post and Ash throws Lee back in the ring for a two count. Lee with machine gun chops in the corner and hits a dropkick on Ash on the ropes for two. Lee looks for a powerbomb but Ash gets out of it and hits a meteora for two. Heather gets the tag and looks for a suplex and Lee hits a neckbreaker for two. Lee looks for a tag but Heather catches her but Lee tags to Masha. Masha throws Ash into a Heather into a DDT position followed by a neckbreaker on Heather for two. Heather hits a Codebreaker on Masha and goes for a cover but Lee breaks it up. Ash teases karate moves and throws Lee outside. Heather throws glitter in the face of Lee. Ash goes to the top rope and Masha follows her, but Killer Kelly’s music hits and Ash pushes her off and hits the Rarefied Air for the win.

Result: Ash & Heather by Elegance def. Léi Yǐng Lee & Masha Slamovich by pinfall

Rating: ***¼

The IInspiration are watching backstage, and Gia Miller walks up to them. Jessie says they made those title iconic. Cassie says the IInspiration is about to inspire them.

Time for the Bioflex Injury Report and it says KC Navarro is out with a dislocated knee and is undergoing rehabilitation. Mike Santana is cleared from a head injury from a bottle attack by AJ Francis. Tasha Steelz was shaken up during the 8-4-1 match but is cleared.