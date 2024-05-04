Join 411’s Live WWE Backlash Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

It’s bright and early here in Sunny California. I’ve got my cup of Jack Joe and I’m ready to go!

After some pleasantries and entrances, we get Orton, Owens, Solo, and Tama all out. Before the bell rings though, they go buck wild and start beating on one another. Security runs down for the sole reason being to get stunned by Kevin Owens.

Nick Aldis runs out to tell them that’s fine, that’s fine, this is now a Street Fight and demands the bell be rung.



Street Fight

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton vs Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa

After a rough two minutes, with each member of their respective teams going at it in the crowd, they finally bring it back towards the ring where Kevin Owens drops Solo onto the steps. Orton grabs a trash can and clocks Tonga across the head. Owens has a lid and smacks Solo then grabs a kendo stick and smacks Solo aross the back a bit. Owens with a trash can. He smashes it onto Solo’s head. Owens grabs Tama and lays him across the announce table. Orton smacks him across the back. Again. Both men get a table. Orton takes his into the ring while Owens lays Tama across one on the outside. He hops to the apron then hits a frog splash off the apron onto Tonga!

In the ring, Orton has Solo in his clutches. Solo with a right hand, stunning Orton. Solo lifts Orton to the shoulders. SAMOAN DROP THROUGH THE TABLE TO ORTON!!! Owens in! Tries to hit a Stunner on Solo, but Solo escapes, hit’s a huge clothesline. Solo has Kevin down on the mat. Here comes Tama Tonga to beat down Owens with some axes and right hands over and over. The ref cant stop him. Solo watches on with pride outside the ring. They corner Owens. Solo runs in with the hip attack! Tonga with a trash can lid. He smacks the hell out of Owens. Owens with a surprise spear to Tonga! Solo has the trash can. He smacks Owens with the bottom of it. Solo with a kendo stick. He beats down on Owens. Solo demands Tonga go grab something. Tonga under the apron. He has a table! As he slides it into the ring, Owens stands up using the ropes. Kick to Tonga. Owens sends him outside. Solo sends oWeosn into the corner. Headbutt from Solo. Another. Solo wants to send Owens into the table, but Owens reverses and he sends Solo into the table in the corner! Tonga with a clothesline out of nowhere! He leaves the ring for some more plunder! He finds a chair. Another chair. A third chair! Owens is slow to pull himself up. Tonga stares him down with a chair in his hand. Orton is up! He’s behind Tonga! The crowd makes him aware. He turns slowly, and Orton stands ready for action. Tonga wants it.He swing the chair, misses. Big clothesline from Orton. Another. Duck under. Powerslam! DDT from Orton! RKO TO TONGA!!! COVER!!! 1..2……NO!!! Solo stop s the pin! Solo with headbutts all the way out of the ring. Solo sends Orton into the table. He removes the cover. Solo cleans off the table. Solo lifts Orton up, another headbutt sends him onto the table. Solo climbs the table. He waits for Orton. Orton turns, Solo has the thumb. He lifts orton, Solo calls for it. RKO TO SOLO ONTO THE TABLE!

In the ring, Orton is standing. Tonga is down on the mat. Owens grabs chair. He smacks Tonga one time, another, sits it down, sits another facing him, grabs a third and smacks Tonga across the back, then sets up the third next to the other two. He grabs a fourth, smacks Tonga across the back. Again. Again. Sets it up. Owens lifts Tonga up and lays him across the chairs. Owens to the top. Tonga up! Right hand to Owens! Another! He grabs Owens, tries to send him to the chairs, Owens hits the forehead, another, Tonga climbs up. Headbutts. Over and over. He grabs Owens, locks the head, Kevin hooks the leg!!!! SUPLEX BY OWENS THROUGH THE CHAIRS!!!! COVER!!!! 1….2…..NO!!!!!

TONGAS BROTHER IS HERE!!!!! Paul Heyman is SHOCKED! SHOCKED I SAY! Tanga Loa is here!

Solo in the ring! Uranage through a chair! He grabs Owens! SAMOAN SPIKE! COVER! 1..2….3!!!!!!



Winners: Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga

Well that was a hell of an opener with tons of action. The Bloodline lives on!

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 19:53

I don’t think there is anything I can say to properly describe how hot this crowd is, so just imagine that it’s beyond comprehension.