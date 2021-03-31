Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Cameron Grimes vs. Roderick Strong

These guys are pulling double duty tonight. Grimes puts up a logo mimicking the Undisputed Era with his name on it before the bell. Roddy attacks and is on the offensive to start, wailing on Grimes. A chop that he hits wrecks Grimes. Strong tells him to shut up before Grimes gets in a cheap shot that turns the tide a bit. Strong with a leg lariat that stops him. A clothesline sends Grimes outside and Roddy follows with the wrecking ball dropkick. He continues the chops and strikes out there. A slight distraction opens the door for Grimes to send him into the plexiglass going into commercial. Returning, Grimes has remained in control. Roddy tries to rally but is taken down for a near fall. Strong still gets in some shots and adds a huge superplex. Roddy fires off running forearms and kicks until Grimes catches him with a moonsault slam for two. He pulls out something from his trunks but takes an Olympic Slam. The object falls and Roddy picks it up as an Undisputed Era armband. It distracts him enough for Grimes to hit Cave In and win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes in 11:47

A video package airs of Karrion Kross training for TakeOver.

After a break, a video package airs of WALTER talking about Tommaso Ciampa. he’s aware of how he was a dominant and ruthless champion. After his injury, WALTER knows that championships and such aren’t the most important thing to him. That’s the difference between them as WALTER is dedicated to the sport and the title.

Legado del Fantasma is in the ring. Escobar issues an open challenge and puts himself over. Tyler Breeze comes out and says he worked his ass off to be here and accepts the challenge.

Santos Escobar vs. Tyler Breeze

Santos with aggression at the start, stomping away on Breeze in the corner and talking smack. Breeze fights back and sends him outside. He takes out Wilde and Mendoza before kicking Santos heading into break. Returning, Santos wears down Breeze in the corner and hits running knees for two. He works a surfboard to stretch Breeze in vicious ways. Breeze rallies and slaps on a Sharpshooter, which is fitting while he wears black and pink. Santos manages to reach the ropes and that’s it for Breeze’s threat. Santos hits the Phantom Driver to secure the victory.

Winner: Santos Escobar in 10:40

Legado look to beat on Breeze but MSK run out to make the save. Legado escape but Grizzled Young Vets interrupt on the tron. They say that MSK is distracted by memes while Legado are distracted by trying to impress Santos. Meanwhile, they’re focused on being the next champions.

The Way is interviewed backstage. Johnny complains about the gauntlet eliminator. He asks why Austin Theory is in it and Austin says they can pull off the fingerpoke of doom if he wins. Johnny says that killed the business but they’re still here so it’s okay. Candice and Indi plan on showing what a real women’s tag team is like tonight.

A small dog is shown walking up to the Performance Center and then Beth Phoenix is like, “WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT?”

Last week, Io Shirai was asked if she may have bitten off more than she could chew by challenging Raquel Gonzalez. Io says that’s why she picked her.

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs. Gigi Dolan and Zeda Ramir?

Indi starts with Gigi (Priscilla Kelly for those unaware) and Gigi works some technical stuff including a snapmare and kick to the back. She misses a boot and Indi hits a sidewalk slam. Gigi sends her into a tag to Candice. Gigi gets booted away into the opposite corner. Gigi avoids her and struggles to the tag, which she does to her partner whose name I didn’t get. I think it’s Zeda something. I’ll go with that. Zeda gets going on offense but ends up eating the Wicked Stepsister and an Indi flying elbow to lose.

Winners: Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in 3:09

Candice gets on the microphone and says there isn’t a woman in the back who deserves to be champion more than her. She’s not wrong. They’re coming for the Tag Titles and they’ll do it their way at TakeOver. Ember and Shotzi show up to respond. They run Candice and Indi down for thinking the titles belong to them but they do accept the challenge. Shotzi then shoots Indi with the tank and whatever they shoot hits Indi in the crotch.

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez walk backstage as Raquel gets ready for a match. Io Shirai walks up to her and says she can’t kill her. Io attacks and they brawl. Dakota comes over to help and Io is slammed onto a crate before officials break it up.

The small dog has made it into the PC!

Backstage, Roderick Strong is walking out of the building. He tells the interviewer that he’s done and he’s going home.

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Zoey Stark

Raquel overpowers Stark at the start but the feisty competitor gets going flipping over Raquel and dropkicking her into the corner. Her next move is stopped when Raquel simply slams her down for two. Raquel wears Zoey down with some rest holds. As Stark rallies, Raquel shrugs some of it off but then catches her plancha, only to be driven face first into the post. Dakota hits Zoey behind the referee’s back but is clotheslined over the guardrail for her troubles. Inside, Stark with a pump knee and forearm. Another big knee gets two. She also gets two on a nice flipping neckbreaker off the top. She is stopped in her tracks when Raquel catches her with the one-armed powerbomb.

Winner: Raquel Gonzalez in 4:54