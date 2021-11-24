Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

wrestling / News
Hello fellow NXT fans! It’s Tuesday night once again, and it’s time for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas as I always am, and tonight we’ve got a big North American Championship match as Carmelo Hayes defends against Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano. We also have Mandy Rose battling Cora Jade in a WarGames preview, Tommaso Ciampa trying to teach Grayson Waller some respect and more.
Here in the Thomas household things have been trucking along. This week had a lot of viewing ups and downs. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins was a whiff for me despite a solid supporting cast, while Queenpins and The Eyes of Tammy Faye were both just “okay.” In the flip side, I found the Megan Fox thriller Till Death to be an absolute delight and sunk myself into a couple music documentaries in Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage (which was good but not entirely great) and Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) which was fantastic.
Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.
As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.
