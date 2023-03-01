Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as I always am (because where else would I be?). NXT is rolling on as it approaches a Roadblock next week, and tonight we have a packed show. Wes Lee will defend the NXT North American Championship in his latest open challenge, while Briggs and Jensen will take on Indus Sher. We’ll also have matches between Tyler Bate and Carmelo Hayes, as well as Meiko Satomura and Zoey Stark. Sol Ruca will battle Elektra Lopez and last but not least, Gigi Dolan will address her return last week and her revenge attack on Jacy Jayne. There’s a lot going on, and it looks to be a pretty fun show.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We start off with a brawl in the backstage area as a bunch of guys fight each other for a chance to face Wes Lee for the North American championship. Lee is in the ring waiting as everyone fights backstage including Drew Gulak, Axiom, Edris Enofe and Blade and more. Edris and Blade try to decide who’s going to take it and Dabba-Kato runs through them, only to be attacked by Apollo Crews. Nathan Frazer laps into the ring and it’s on!

NXT North American Championship Match

Wes Lee vs. Nathan Frazer

Lee comes off the ropes and runs over Frazer to start. Frazer takes Lee down with a headlock and gets a two-count, with Lee quickly turning it into a headscissors. Frazer escapes and turns it into a headlock of his own. Lee turns it into a standing headlock but Frazer shoots him into the ropes and locks in a sitting headlock. Lee gets to his feet but Frazer takes him back down.

Both men back to their feet, Frazer shot into the corner and goes up and over, they go into the ropes and trade armdrags, then dropkick at each other and kippup. Frazer with a rollup for two and they dodge kicks before Lee conntects with one. Frazer offers a hand and Lee slaps skin before they go for a lockup, but Lee ducks for a waistlock. Snapmare into a rear chinlock, Frazer to his feet and shoots Lee into the ropes but Lee runs him over and covers for two.

Lee goes right into a front facelock on the mat. Frazer back to his feet, he tries to shoot Wes off from the ropes to no avail and the ref calls for a break. Frazer goes right into the headlock and sends Lee into the ropes, Lee holds on to avoid a dropkick and sends Frazer to the apron. Frazer with a shoulder to the gut and he sends Lee to the floor. He goes for a springboard moonsault but Lee dodges, Lee goes for his own and Frazer dodges but Lee with a kick to the head as we go to break.

We’re back with Lee in control of Frazer, but Frazer with a snapmare to escape. Frazer dodges a splash in the corner and hits a superkick. He climbs up top and leaps off with a corkscrew splashy but Lee dodges. They go into the ropes and collide in the center of the ring with a double crossbody.

Both men now trading shots on their knees. Lee trips Frazer and they both get to their feet — Frazer with an enzuigiri, followed by a springboard into an inverted DDT slam for two! Frazer is back up and he chops Lee in the corner, then sets him on the top. He climbs up and sets Lee up — Lee is fighting back and he shoves Frazer back, but he leaps up top for a superplex right into a lifting crossroads for a nearfall!

Lee now on the apron and Frazer grabs him, but he snaps Frazer into the ropes. Frazer responds by dropkicking Lee into the announcer’s booth. Frazer springboard dives — but Lee moves! Frazer hits the booth and Lee gets back in the ring — diving suicide dive! Cardiac Kick! That’s it!

Winner: Wes Lee (13:32)

Rating: *** 3/4

Thoughts: That was badass. Both men really delivered in a well-paced match with some fantastic sequences. Don’t know what else you could want from this for a weekly TV match.

Lee offers Frazer a hand after the match and he takes it. Show of respect from the two and a hug before Frazer leaves and Lee celebrates.

* We get a vignette with JD McDonagh talking about what it means to suffer a retinal tear. We see footage of emergency surgery. JD doesn’t expect Dragunov to know what that feels like but he will. He says their next match will be a symphony of destruction and praises Ilja’s toughness, but says Ilja will suffer when he breaks his will and sends him home permanently.

* Briggs and Jensen are backstage and Jensen is down. Briggs asks if he broke up with Kiana and he says no. He says he doesn’t know what to do about Kiana and Briggs says they’re men and they’re stupid. But it doesn’t matter because the Brooks from six months ago would be impressed with him now. Brooks doesn’t seem totally convinced.

* We get a vignette for Tyler Bate with highlights from the Big Strong Boy, who is back for new challenges and is staying this time.

* McKenzie is backstage with Hank Walker, asking about the brawl that started the show. He says he both wanted the title shot and to get some from Drew Gulak. He says he wanted to show he belongs here but then saw Drew and lost it. Axiom comes in and is unhappy he got kicked in the head, which was meant for Drew. Axiom says he wasn’t going to win anyway and it gets headed as officials break it up.

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Indus Sher

Brooks is starting against Veer and Veer with a kick to the gut to start. He tags in Sanga who lays into Brooks with a hammer blow to the mack. He picks Brooks up, but Brooks slides out. He leapfrogs over Sanga and tags in Briggs, who nails Sanga and goes for a tag but Brooks was distracted. Briggs finally tags him, and Sanga just kicks Brooks down.

Veer tags back in and Brooks into the ropes for a shoulder block from Sanga and an elbow drop from Veer. Sanga back in, Veer sets Brooks into the ropes and Sanga boots him in the gut. Million Dollar Dream attempt from Sanga, Brooks elbows out but gets knocked down. Bodyslam to Brooks, who dodges an elbowdrop and tags in Briggs. He takes out Veer and runs over Sanga. Brooks tags in Briggs goes for the sliding uppercut but Brooks isn’t there with him. Briggs and Brooks argue on the outside, Brooks in the ring and he gets chokeslammed! Veer in now, Brooks thrown into a massive lariate for the pin.

Winner: Indus Sher (3:29)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: It was fine for a squash match. It was about giving Indus Sher a dominant win and setting up the Brooks/Brigg issues.

After the match, Jinder Mahal says that they’re ready to finish this with The Creed Brothers and at Roadblock it will be ten times worse.

* Gigi is WALKING backstage. She talks next.

* During the break, Nathan Frazer and McKenzie were backstage in medical when something happened to Wendy Choo. We ran out to the parking lot where Wendy had been attacked. STAY AWAY FROM THE PARKING LOT PEOPLE.

* Gigi walks out and cuts the Toxic Attraction music. She says her life changed when she was attacked by Jacy and this isn’t the first time she’s had her head kicked in by someone she trusted. She says she can deal with the pain and the betrayal. She realized something: all TA was ever about was Jacy dealing with her insecurities, and for Gigi to deal with her inner demons. She says she shared her secrets with Jacy and the last person she let do that to her was her mother, who abused her for years and she ran away so she could show her younger brother she could make it in WWE.

She says Jacy doesn’t know the pain she’s suffered and she can take it. And next week at Roadblock, she will take all her pain, rage and anger to hammer the final nail in Toxic Attraction.

* It’s time for Chase U! Duke is talking about Gigi and Jacy and sees Thea. He sits down and apologizes for his behavior, and says she’s a strong woman who can stand on her own. Thea says she accepts his apology and is sure Chase will too, but Duke says he meant what he said about Chase U.

Chase starts his lesson when Schism takes over the monitor, taking shots at Chase U and saying that they are shaken because they saw what life can be under the comfort of the Schism’s shade. Thea knows. They tell Duke to let it out and wave the white flag. Gacy says Chase U is an unaccredited school and tells them to move under the Schism’s tree or they’ll make Chase U go up in flames.

The video ends and Duke raises his hands, but Chase says no questions because he won’t let anyone talk about his students that way. He’s going to hand Joe Gacy an Andre Chase-sized ass whupping at Roadblock.

* Dijak says Tony D doesn’t know what he’s asking for with a Jailhouse Street Fight next week and he could have saved himself trouble but he cost Dijak the North American Championship twice. He says Tony’s going to be unrecognizable after next week and he’ll lock Tony down for good.

Meiko Satomura vs. Zoey Stark

Lockup to start, Zoey with a headlock and Meiko escapes. Meiko takes Zoey down and rolls over her, she covers for a quick kickout. They feel each other out and go into a test of strength, Meiko bends Zoey over and Zoey pushes back to get Meiko to her knees. Meiko back up and kicks Zoey in the knee, maintaining a wristlock and tripping Zoey over with a lifted kneedrop for one.

Meiko with a side headlock, Zoey tries to shoot her off via the ropes but Meiko holds on. They do the spot again, and Zoey finally reverses it and nails Meiko in the head. Zoey talks trash and Meiko kicks the shit out of her, Zoey in the corner and she gets whipped across the ring. SHe dodges a splash and nails her, then comes off the ropes with a diving clothesline. Meiko to the outside, Zoey with a baseball sliding dropkick but Meiko dodges and knocks Zoey down as we go to PIP break.

We’re back with Meiko elbowing her way out of a Zoey headlock, but Zoey holds on and knees Meiko in the head. Whip into the corner, Zoey charges in and is lifted up and over. She knocks Meiko down and goes up top to leap off but Meiko kicks her hard in the knee. Both women down now, but they get up and start trading shots. Meiko takes over with a big kick and a DDT, she goes up top for a frog splash for two.

Meiko measures Zoey up and nails some kicks to the chest. Zoey flops into the corner and Meiko off the ropes, she goes for a flipping legdrop but Zoey moves. Zoey yanks Meiko to the made by her hair, springboard corkscrew senton for two.

Stark goes up top but Meiko kicks her in the head! Another kick knocks Zoey down, and she follows it up with a back suplex for two. Zoey manages to lock in a headlock and then lays in a few kicks, she hits a basement dropkick to the knee and covers for a nearfall. Zoey up top, she goes for a 450 but rolls through as Meiko moves. Meiko with a DVD! She hits the Scorpio Rising for three.

Winner: Meiko Satomura (11:26)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: This had a lot of good stuff, but they weren’t entirely in synch at all times. Still, there was definitely more good than bad and they delivered well enough.

Roxy gets in the ring after the match and faces off with Meiko, where they stare off with respect.

* Shawn Michaels has answered Grayson Waller’s invitation for next week. We get a recap of Waller taking over the show at the end of last week’s show.

* McKenzie is backstage as Wendy gets medical attention. Tiffany Stratton comes in and says Wendy will be out indefinitely and people should stay out of the parking lot. Kayden and Katana walk in and say it doesn’t look good, and cast suspicion on Tiffany. She points out that Kayden and Katana were in Wendy’s presence and she says she should be a detective. Katana says she’s going to get them a match.