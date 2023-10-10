Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! Jeremy Thomas as per the usual, and tonight we have a nice, chill episode of NXT in which nothing really exciting is gonna happ–

Yeah, I couldn’t get through it with a straight face. Tonight’s NXT is packed to the gills with main roster stars as John Cena and Paul Heyman will be cornering on opposite sides of Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker while Asuka takes on Roxanne Perez, with Roxy getting a match against Kiana James if she wins. Plus Butch and Ridge Holland join Tyler Bate in a Pub Rules match against Gallus, Cody Rhodes makes a “BIG” announcement (probably this year’s Dusty Invitational) and more. It’s almost like NXT is trying to counterprogram against someth–

Ohhh, right.

Anyway, here at Thomas HQ, my Hooptober viewing challenge watch continues. I watched the exceedingly disappointing 1986 psychological thriller Gothic as well as the new Damian Rugna demonic possession film When Evil Lurks, which goes VERY hard (full review here. Amazon Prime’s slasher time travel horror-comedy Totally Killer was a lot of fun and a nice balm between When Evil Lurks and the next film I saw, I Saw The Devil. That film is phenomenal, bleak, brutal and made me want a damn drink or seven.

On TV, I am continuing to watch new season of Drag Race UK which is good as always. I have yet to start watching Loki season two but that is on my agenda to get caught up this week

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

