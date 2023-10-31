Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! Jeremy Thomas as per the usual, and tonight NXT concludes its two-week Halloween Havoc event! Night one was a momentous night and the second night has the potential for the same as Ilja Dragunov defends the NXT Championship against Carmelo Hayes and Nathan Frazer challenges Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship. We also have the finals of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament between Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice, while Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne will try to take the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. And the Creed Brothers, who made their main roster debuts on Monday, will battle Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo in a Tables, Ladders and Scares Match.

Anyway, we're gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let's hop right in.

* The ECTO-1 has pulled into the NXT Parking Lot! And out step Shotzi and Scarlett in Ghostbusters outfits.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center where New Year’s Day are performing over a recap of last week’s NXT and a preview of what’s to come tonight.

Tables, Ladders & Scares Match

The Creed Brothers vs. Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza

The Creeds attack Humberto and Garza outside the ring to start the match. They set up a table and batter Humbert and Angel, setting Angel on the table as Julius tosses Humberto on him through the table! Into the ring and a cover for two. Humbert is whipped and put on Brutus’ shoulders but Angel hits Julius with a chair and Humbert knocks Brutus down. Stomps in the corner, a ladder is in the ring and Humberto dropkicks a chair into Brutus’ face in the corner.

Humberto and Angel set up some chairs in the ring and put the ladder on it, they slide out of the ring but get leveled by chairs from the Creeds. Julius holds the ladder on them and Brutus slams another fully set-up ladder on them! Brutus with a table and sets it up on the outside, Julius has one two and the crowd is very happy. Julius grabs Humberto and brings him to the apron, Garza takes out Julius and rearranges the chair as Julius is going for a superplex to the outside. Angel nails Julius, they get him up — BODYSLAM onto the table set on the chairs in the ring!

Brutus nails Humberto, but Angel grabs him in a Gory Lock — HUMBERTO OVER THE TOP with a neckbreaker through the outside table! And we’re on PIP break.