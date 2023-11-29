Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! Jeremy Thomas here with you as always, and tonight Wes Lee fights for a shot against Dominik Mysterio for an NXT North American Championship match. But to earn it he’ll have to face three former NA Champions in Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes and Johnny Gargano. In addition, Tony D’Angelo and Stacks will defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo while the Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifiers continue with Eddy Thorpe vs. Bron Breakker and Kelani Jordan vs. Kiana James. There’s plenty of fun in those matches on paper, so hopefully we’re in for a good time.

Anyway, we're gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let's hop right in.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and kicking off with the Tag Team Title match.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza

We start off with the champs attacking the challengers during their entrance. Angel and Humberto turn it around and send the champs into the ring, but they argue with the ref — and Stacks DIVES onto both of them!

The bell rings with Tony pounding on Humberto, Stacks tags in and hits a neckbreaker to Humberto off Tony’s shoulder for two. He climbs on Humberto in the corner and hits a seven-count worth of punches before getting thrown off, Humberto with a kick to a charging Stacks. Stacks drop-toe holds Humbert into the middle rope and tags in Tony D who hits a belly-to-belly suplex.

Tony lays in some punches and then hits another belly-to-belly. He catches Humberto in a front chancery for punches to the side. Angel comes in to break it up and gets caught for his own side punches before Angel hits a springboard enzuigiri. Tony back in the hostile corner, Angel stomps him down to the mat.

Angel with an uppercut and chop against the ropes, Humberto in but he gets speared down and Stacks tags in hot for lariats and clotheslines to both challengers. He charges in but Garza saves HUmberto and Stacks hits the corner hard. Angel tags in and chops Stacks, snapmare and basement dropkick for two.

Stacks is fighting back but eats a big shot, Humberto tags in and they flip him onto the mat, big kick to the head gets two. Humberto and Stacks trade blows, Humberto shot into the ropes, blind tag and Tony catches HUmberto, Euro uppercut into a German suplex for two. Tony puts Humberto on the top and Stacks is up on the other side but Garza trips up Stacks and Humberto gets knocked to the mat. Garza and Carrillo in control and they slam Stacks to the mat as we go to PIP break.

Back from break as HUmberto pulls Stacks to the apron and holds him there, Garza charges in but Stacks moves and makes the hot tag. Tony comes in and suplexes Carrillo multiple times, half-and-half into the corner and Garza with the blind tag. Tony grabs Humberto and tags Stacks but Garza takes him out.

Stacks with a roll-up to Humberto and puts him in the corner, Garza with the blind tag and Garza grab Stacks on his shoulders, Humberto with a dropkick for two. It goes chaotic, Stacks hits a modified DDT and a knee to the back for two.

Humberto distracts the ref while Angel gets a low blow! Garza with a double underhook piledriver but Stacks kicks out at two. Tony in now, they take out Angel and Tony says he loves Stacks before throwing him ONTO Carillo on the outside! Tony gets the pinfall.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks (12:27)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Good, fast-paced match that had some solid spots here. The champs’ retention was obvious but Angel and Humberto had a decent showing.

* Earlier today, a bunch of guys were watching the Ilja & Corbin vignette from last week. Axiom and Nathan Frazer talk about how Ilja has made so many sacrifices, but they’d rather have Corbin’s life. Ilja walks in and says is Nathan saying that Ilja is doing the wrong thing? Nathan says no and Ilja says Nathan has no respect for him. Nathan says he respects Ilja but would rather have Corbin’s life. Ilja says they’re far beyond the point of apologies, and Nathan says he’s too wound up. Ilja says he knows how to solve this.

* We get the video of Jerry Lawler selecting the Iron Survivor Qualifying matches for tonight in Bron vs. Thorpe and Kelani vs. Kiana.