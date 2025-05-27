Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, and we’re dealing with the fallout from NXT Battleground tonight! We have a new TNA World Champion in NXT’s Trick Williams, who will be on tonight’s show. In addition, Jacy Jayne will challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the NXT Women’s Title while Ricky Saints defends the NXT North American Championship against Ethan Page. LFG Season One Winner Jasper Troy will make his in-ring NXT debut, TNA’s Mike Santana will battle Tavion Heights, and Tatum Paxley will seek revenge against Jaida Parker for mocking her last week. Plus plenty more stuff spinning out of Battleground I’m sure, so it should be an enjoyable show.

