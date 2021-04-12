Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

I hope everyone is enjoying their Mania hangover! What a weekend. Such a fun weekend, in fact, that I’ve been cooking up something for a bit for everyone here, and what better place to announce it than here!

Coming soon….

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

Earlier today, Lashley walked into the arena, and singular fan seemingly took the time to walk through the numerous random talent to ask for an autograph, not say anything else, and walk away. Honestly, who considered that even necessary.

Riddle scoots up to challenge Lashley, showing that he can, in fact, remember lines, and quotes some Lashley words before getting slammed into the handlebars and Lashley accepting the challenge.

A note; we have a new looking set, as well as a new commentary team, with Graves and Saxton donning the new guy Adnan Virk on either side.

We head to LIVE and Lashley makes his entrance. Riddle scoots down the ramp next, but Lashley stops him as he circles the ring and knocks Riddle on his ass. Lashley sends Riddle into the barricade hard a few times, then tosses him across into another one.

Lashley is able to send Riddle in the ring and the bell sounds.



Match 1: Matt Riddle vs Bobby Lashley

Lashley sends Riddle into the corner, hitting shoulders to the midsection. He grabs Riddle and drops him across the rin, then leaves the ring and grabs Riddle’s scooter. He tosses it with one hand, then enters the ring and blocks some offense from Riddle. Riddle tries for a knee but Lashley grabs and slams, sends Riddle to the outside, then scowls. Lashley heads outside and tosses Riddle over the barricade as we go to break.

We are back, and Lashley is smooshing his fist into the face of Riddle. Riddle turns into the hold, hits rights, lefts, the ropes, Lashley hits ak nee, another knee, another then a flatliner type into the corner, then in the middle of the ring. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Riddle continues with the knuckles to the face. Riddle gets a rope break. Lashley stomps Riddle’s face, boot to the chin, under the rope as the ref counts. Lashley with another boot to the face, stepping on Riddle. Lashley whips Riddle to the ropes, hits a shoulder tackle. Lashley continues the onslaught, this time he grabs the chin of Riddle and presses on the top of his head. Riddle turns into the hold, hits right hands to the face, Lashley with a clothesline. Riddle escapes a spinebuster, kicks high, right, left, kick to the back, the side, the ribs, go behind, ripcord knee strike, Lashley is down.

He hops to the top rope and flies with a Floating Bro, but Lashley rolls out of the way. Full Nelson, and we get a tap out.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

On the one hand, seeing a dominant champion is refreshing, and after tapping out Drew, it should be no shock that he did the same to Riddle tonight. On the other hand, Riddle is one of the guys they’ve been protecting for some reason or another, so to see him in an elongated squash match was a bit odd.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 10:28

We get a recap of Asuka vs Rhea.

The dude with two first names and an accent is backstage with Rhea, asking how she is prepared to defend her title tonight. Rhea says it’s all about confidence; the same that allowed her to beat Asuka last night to become champion. What we witnessed last night was the brutal new order of the Women’s Divison. As for tonight, she will prove that she IS ready for Asuka.