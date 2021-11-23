Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

x Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Survivor Series was last night, and although I didn’t get to watch it, we had three great reviews on the site! Be sure to check them out! We don’t talk much, but I love my fellow writers! Will we learn what has become of the golden egg? Will Vinnie Mac show up? Is The Rock scheduled to appear? I DON’T FREAKIN KNOW!!!!!

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

We start RAW with Vince tapping his fingers, staring at a seated Pearce and Deville, with the empty egg container in between them.

Vince is mad, live, after a recap, to talk about how The Rock gave it to him. Someone stole something from him. He’s pissed. Sonya says she interviewed every single supervisor, called “The Authorities,” and nobody knows anything.

Vince says that if he doesn’t get his egg by the end of the night, he’s going to let both of them go. Lol. Talk about tone-deaf. Vince offers a reward to the person who brings the culprit: that person will face Big E for the title.

Randy is asked of Riddle’s whereabouts. Riddle says the dude can get lost in his own house, but it’s not like him to miss a match. He brings up winning last night, and now that Riddle listens, no one can stop them, but he doesn’t know where he is and it’s not like…

Riddle walks up…HE CUT HIS HAIR AND GOT A GOATEE AND MUSTACHE!!!!

He faces Dolph soon and cuts an Orton-like promo. Orton stands there, staring, then screams “enough.” He said “be like me,” not “be me, mirror me.” Riddle says it’s too late, he’s hearing voices, hit Randy’s music.

Riddle walks out slowly to Orton’s music, and he’s in action…next.

Riddle is also wearing Orton-like trunks.

A recap of Orton’s sweet RKO from last night is shown.



Match 1: Matt Riddle vs Dolph Ziggler

They start off with what should be chain wrestling, but just looks sloppy. Break. They try again, and Ziggler floats behind the back wit a cradle. 1…2.NO!!! Both men up, lockup! Riddle flies with an armbar, but Ziggler turns it into a pin for 1….NO! Riddlw works the left arm, ref breaks him as he is on the ropes. Elbow from Ziggler! Dropkick to Riddle! Ziggler removes the goatee and mustache then whips Riddle into the corner. Riddle backflips over Ziggler, kicks Ziggler in the gut, then deadlifts Ziggler, and spins a good ten times before gutwrenching and suplexing Ziggler. Ziggler rolls to the outside as Randy applauds his partner. Riddler launches himself over the top rope. Superkick from Ziggler!!!

We are back after a break, and Riddle hits some hard forearms in the corner, another run and hit, a third is thwarted by Ziggler. “Thwarted.” What a funny word. Riddle hits a powerslam ala Orton, sending Ziggler to the apron. Riddle grabs Ziggler and pulls his head through the ropes. He’s looking for the DDT! Ziggler with a back body drop, sends Riddle outside. He runs back in and Ziggler hits a Fameasser! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Ziggler with a punch to the face. Riddle fires back. Ziggler now. Riddle with another. Ziggler hits nother, stands, eats one, hits another, they go back and forth with some boo/yay help. Ziggler with a boot scrape to the face. Ziggler goes for a superkick, Riddle spins Ziggler, hits a high knee.

Riddle calls for the RKO, making sure not to break his hand. He hits an RKO! Cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Matt Riddle

I mean, it was decent enough opener, and the crowd was into it.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 9:26

Roode runs in, Orton punches him, then hits Riddle’s finisher on Roode!!!

The tag team champs celebrate, then we head backstage where….

Rhea Ripley and a bunch of jobbers are tearing up a room by flipping over chairs and tables. R-Truth finds a football, saying he’s found the egg, then walks into a restroom where someone is, presumably, changing.

That makes zero sense….