Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

We start RAW with Mr. Owens! He comes out, looking super annoyed. He brings up Smackdown and him joining the Wargames Match. He joined the team for a good reason – for one specific person – and it aint Sami Zayn. Owens still considers Sami like a brother, and what he’s got going on is his problem. Who he is talking about – who he is coming for – is Roman Reigns. It’s been two years since they’ve faced each other, and this Saturday, he is coming to remind Reigns who the hell he is. He is Kevin Owens, the guy who took him to the limit three times. He is the one who would have ended the reign if it wasn’t for The Bloodline, and he is the guy coming to WarGames to take out The Bloodline, so that the next time he gets a shot at Reigns, there is nothing stopping him from kicking his ass and taking his title.

Last Friday, he got to go to Smackdown because he was extended an invitation by some guys. He figured how rude would he be not to return the favor, so tonight, he did not come alone.

Sheamus and his brawling buddies are here to join Owens. They come out from the crowd, standing proud up high, and we get a cool shot of them over the shoulder of Owens. McIntyre is here too, and he stands alongside Sheamus and The Brutes.

It is Fight Night, says The Brutes, and Sheamus wants to know if we smell it. There’s a banger cookin in the stove, because this Saturday night will be bad ass. He told Sami on Friday when he found out who the fifth man was, he’d crap his pants, and now we all know who that man is.

Drew says he doesn’t remember a time when Reigns and The Bloodline weren’t holding the top titles hostage, abusing their power, the numbers game. This Saturday, all of that is going to change. Here are five lads that want to rip apart The Bloodline. Are you ready for a war?

The lights go out. Music hits. It’s The Judgment Day.

Rhea tells Drew to shut up. She says the only thing people will be talkin about is how many people she destroys in the Women’s WarGames match. This is RAW, the show that they run. This isn’t play night. Over her, you rise and show respect to The Judgment Day.

Dominik: “Yeah, so some respect to The Judgment Day.”

Dom tells them to let his deadbeat dad he said hello. Finn then tells AJ Styles he’s facing him at Survivor Series.

As for the five in the ring, he hopes The Bloodline smashes them at SS. And before he forgets, next time they show up on RAW, The Judgment Day won’t be so nice.

Sheamus calls out Finn, calls him his fellow Irish man. Their houses may be only ten miles apart, but as two Fighting Irish, they may as well be a million miles apart. Sheamus does not respect Finn. He is the type of plastic patty that he’s come to despise.

Finn tells Sheamus that even salt looks like sugar, and he is one salty Irish bastard. Sheamus has been wanting him one-on-one for so long, so how bout we The Judgment Day vs The Brawlin Brutes.

Dunne makes a show of shoving Drew out of the ring. Lol.

The Judgment Day accepts.



Match 1: The Brawling Brutes vs The Judgment Day

WE come to the match in progress. Sheamus wants Priest in the ring. Priest with a huge right, corners Sheamus, hits some body shots, then to the head. Sheamus switches, hits a bunch of right hands. Whip is reversed, Kick to Priest. Sheamus slinks up to the corner. He hops to the apron, Priest rushes and Sheamus flies over the top rope. He runs up the corner, flying clothesline. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Tag to Ridge, uppercut to Priest, shoulder to the mid, suplex is attempted but Priest knees him in the head. Whip to Ridge, Ridge hits a running knee. Whip to the corner, Priest with a right hand. Another. Kicks to Ridge,uppercut. Priest with a Broken Arrow. Tag to Dom. He comes in, mounts and hits some right hands. Dom mounts again and punches after some posing for the crowd. Boot scrape to Ridge, Ridge shoves Dom into a tag from Finn. Elbow drop to the back, and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! SNapmare from Finn, hits the ropes, running dropkick to tef ae. Cover for 1..2…N!O!! Suplex from Finn. Finn tags in Dom. Dom with some kicks ot re chest. Right hands from Dom. Dom tries for the three amigos, but Ridge reverses and tags in Butch. Balor in. Butch t othe corner, running knee to the forearm. Shove from Butch, Dom holds Finn by the hand, Butch kicks the hands, punches Priest, dropkick to the leg, Butch hits the ropes, stomps the feet, kick to the back of the head, in comes Dom and he gets sent right the fuck back out. Priest drags Butch out of the ring. GOOZLE!! Chokeslam onto the apron!

We are BACK from break, and the crowd is SHITTING on Dom. Dom stomps Butch, but Butch is up to split the fingers as Dom gloats to the crowd. Finn is in, grabs the boot, enziguri from Butch. Dom on the apron, he shoves Sheamus off the apron. Ridge chaes shim, but Rhea stops ihm! Butch sends Finn into the corner. Tag to Ridge! He his a shoulder tackle, another, ducks under a right, hits a third shoulder then a splash in. the corner. Ridge bounces off with another one, and eats a dropkick on his way for a third. Ridhe catches Finn in the air and powerslmas him down. Priest in, Ridge catches the leg. Headbutt to Priest. Finn in, grabs Ridge and hits a 1916. Tag to Dom. Tag to Sheamus! Dom is not happy. Sheamus is elated. Dom runs out of the ring and up the ramp, but Sheamus follows and chases him to the top.

Some music hits, and AJ STYLES AND THE OC are there to stop Dom! Sheamus sends Domback into the ring. Clothesline in the corner, Irish Curse! Dom to the apron. Sheamus catches him, here comes Priest to distract, he gets an elbow, Dom hangs him up. Ridge in, Pay Dirt to him from Priest. Butch flies off the top rope> GOOZLE!!!! But no, Enziguri sends Priest to the outside. Butch with a moonsault! Finn clocsk him! Sheamus catches Finn on the apron, looks to beat him down, but Dom is there to hit a backslide for 1..2.NO!!! KNEE TO DOMs FACE!!! Yeeeeesh! Sheamus rips Dom’s top up a bit then beats the shit out of his chest. Dom looks like he is dying Holy shit, Sheamus beats the fuck out of this kid! He gets to 20!!! LAWD! Lol.

Dom crawls into the ring. Sheamus calls for it. BROGUE!!!!! Cover for 1..2…3!!



Winners: The Brawling Brutes

I COULD complain about The Judgment Day looking a little weak, but seeing Sheamus beat the dog shit out of Dom was just a joy.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 14:21

Judgment Day attacks!!! Sheamus sends Priest over the top rope. Priest pulls him out. He and Sheamsu fight up the ramp, but Gallows is there to kick the taste out of Priest’s face!

Finn is in the ring by himself. He calls Sheamus out, but Owens rolls into the ring and hits a Stunner and the crowd is ALIVE!!!

Backstage, Johnny Gargano is stopped by the hottest girl with a mic I’ve seen for so long….and asks about his troubles with The Miz.

Gargano says he has a rematch tonight. He and Dexter have a mutual understanding – they will not be involved in each others’ matches. He wants The Miz tonight. Now.

After the break, we have Johnny in the ring.

The Miz comes out, suited, and says that he hurt his hand on a cactus, but he did find Johnny an opponent.

Enter…Omos.



Match 2: Omos vs Johnny Gargano

Johnny gets shoved, tries to run back for some offense, but Omos hits abig boot. Johnny heads out of the ring,and OMos follows him to shove his face into the table. Omos sneds Johnny back into the ring then follows as MVP barks orders. Johnny hits a dropkick to Omos on the apron, then suicide dives into Omos. Johnny flies off the top, oMos catches him, lifts, and dorps him on th apron.

Miz is on commentary. He leaves the talbe to distract Johnny, so OMos palms his head and brins him into the ring for a Tree Slam. But Johnny knees oMos in the chest. He rushes the corner for a splash, Johnny moves and Omos crushes his chest into the corner. Omos is down. Johnny kicks him in the head. Johnny with another kick to the chin.

Johnny with a third kick, and Omos is down!!! Johnny to the top rope! He flies! GOOZLE FROM OMOS! He’s up!!! CHOKESLAM!! Cover for 1….2…3!!!