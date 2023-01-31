Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I got a chance to win some Raspberry Dunks in like thirty minutes, so if I disappear, please fill in the blanks like a Mad Lib, k thx.

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

Cody Rhodes is here to start the show and remind us that wrestling has more than one royal family.

Cody gets a YOU DESERVE IT chant as he stares at the Mania sign. He ponders if there is anything worth talking about. He says every week there is someone new watching the show, so he wants us and them to know that he is not the same person he was at 19, first day on the job at OVW. A sign on the door, says “Tomorrow’s Superstars Today,” and he thinks to himself before he walks in that he’d be WWE Champion within two years. He was ambitious and delusional. He also thought he’d be the next John Cena. If he could talk to 19 year old him, would he tell him it wasn’t happening? Tell him he’d be slapped so hard on live TV in London that his knees would buckle. Would he tell him about Dashing Cody Rhodes, or bringing the white title back, or that he’d paint his face and become less than. Would he tell him that he’d wife up Brandi or lose his father or gain his child? That he’d bleed all over the world, take an excursion in 2015 and fully focus on the industry’s health and neglecting his own or that he would win the 2023 Royal Rumble?

Truth be Told (Remember that column?!) he wouldn’t tell 19 year old Cody a single thing. Everything he has gone through has been 100% worth it. He comes out and hears the words to Kingdom, his song, but the first words are his own, and he reminds us of those words. WWE has more than one royal family. For this to be real, though, he must stand across from another. He must stand across from an entire Bloodline, the Tribal Chief, the Head of the Table, a man who has had the title for over 800 days.

ROMAN SUCKS chant.