Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

WWE Raw Results

Theo Sambus here, filling in for our main man Tony Acero who is indisposed this evening. It's been a while since I've had the chance to catch all 3 hours of Raw from start to finish, so I'm looking forward to diving in on the Road to Wrestlemania, with the Elimination Chamber PLE just around the corner.

We’ve got a bunch of Chamber qualifiers on tap for tonight, with Bronson Reed vs Bobby Lashley and LA Knight vs Ivar taking up the men’s side of things, and Liv Morgan vs Zoey Stark filling out the women’s side. Plus, Imperium take on the New Day & Jey Uso in trios action, which should be a ton of fun if given time. Let’s roll!

Location: Lexington, KY

Venue: Rupp Arena

Commentators: Michael Cole & Pat McAfee

Cold open to the Rupp Arena, and earlier today Cody Rhodes arrived and he is WALKING. In 54 nights, Cody challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship.

It’s a New Day, yes it is! 6-man tag team action is kicking us off tonight as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods head down to ringside. Announced for later on, we’re also getting Sami Zayn vs Shinsuke Nakamura! Hellooooo!

Imperium vs The New Day & ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso

Kofi and Kaiser start this off as Kaiser backs Kofi into the corner. They trade strikes until a shot to the midsection levels Kingston, followed by a knee to the face. Kofi up with a dropkick, tag to Xavier, sliding clothesline to Kaiser and a diving elbow. Woods grounds Kaiser in the corner and stomps away on him. Kofi tags in to do the same, and now here comes Jey Uso for more stomps. Woods back in as the proverbial mudhole is being stomped into Kaiser. Hip attack from Uso and now Jey locks eyes with Gunther. Tag to Gunther!

But nope, Gunther tags out to Vinci, who takes out Jey from behind. Gunther comes back in, ripping off Uso’s shirt and giving him a big time chop. Kaiser in again but Jey with a thrust jab, goes for Gunther but misses and Kaiser clotheslines him to the floor. Gunther capitalises with a boot to the face as we head to commercial.

When we come back, Kaiser is in control of Jey Uso, but a back suplex allows him to get some space. Kaiser tags in Vinci as Woods tags in too. Kofi springboards in on a blind tag as he hits Vinci with a fame-asser and a frog splash to the back. 1, 2, no. Boom Drop connects and he looks for Trouble in Paradise, but Kaiser grabs the leg. Vinci dumps Kofi to the floor and Kaiser sends him into the steel steps. Running boot to the side of the head of Kingston to add insult to injury. Cover, 1, 2 no.

Gunther tags in, uppercut to Kingston. Elbow to the back of the neck, followed by more uppercuts as Gunther catches Kofi on a dive to make a tag, and chops him down. Chop to Jey Uso for good measure! Gunther turns Kingston over into a Boston Crab in the center of the ring but in comes Jey Uso, who slaps Gunther right across the face! Things are heating up as we go to another commercial break.