Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Earlier today, our respective Elimination Chamber winners arrived.

This segues into a nice little EC recap.

IN the ring stands Dominik Mysterio who wants to introduce his Mami, but the crowd hates him. He gets through it as McAfee laughs heartily.

Here comes Rhea Ripley. This weekend, she walked into her home country our Women’s World Champion, and walked out the same way. Nia Jax may have been the biggest threat, but it doesn’t matter how big you are. Mami is always on top.

Becky Lynch is here to ruin the party.

She is out here to say congratulations to Rhea. What a night they both had on Saturday. What a moment for Rhea.

Dominik tries to stand up for his Mami, saying nobody talks to Mami like that. Becky tells him to shut up and calls him a cumquat. She says if his Mami wont put him in his place, The Man will. Rhea is on one hell of a run. She’s been the face for the last year, but she’s spent most of the time being fed grapes by Dom. Meanwhile, she has been the heart and soul of this company. She can do it all, including beating Rhea Ripley.

Rhea asks if she’s done. First of all, never disrespect her Latino Heat like that ever again. Second, congratulations for winning the Chamber match. It’s about time Becky stopped disappointing Rhea and win something to get close to her level. Becky says she is the backbone, The Man, but the men always think they’re the backbone. Behind every great man, is a greater woman. She is not behind Becky, because Mami is always on top.

Rhea leaves the eing, and Becky stands watching her.

Nia Jax attacks Becky from behind, dropping her with ease, and finishing her off with a couple of leg drops.

Nia tries to hit her finisher, but agents and Pearce come down to stop her. Pearce warns her of a fine, and Nia leaves to her music.

We are backstage with Jackie, who has Nia Jax stopped. Nia says there is no way Becky should be going to Mania. She beat her clean, and Becky will not make it to Mania.

Tonight, she has a match with Liv, and she predicts ten times worth of pain for Liv.



Sami Zayn vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Sami starts with wrist control. Shin backs him into the ropes and breaks, then kicks Sami. Side headlock from Shin. Shin runs the ropes, leap frog from Sami. Arm drag to Shin. Shin corners him, hits a right hand Sami rolls outside. Shin follows and kicks, then whips Sami into the barricade, only for him to fly off with a moonsault.

WE ARE BACK and Shin has a modified abdominal stretch. Sami escapes with an elbow. Shin corners Sami, runs with. Aknee, and another, and Sami is hurting. Shin covers. 1..2..NO!!! Stomp from Shin. Shin whips, Sami bounces off, big clothesline from Sami! Big rights in th center, Shin hits a knee, the rope, and Shin bounces up for a Michinoku Driver! Pin! 1…..2…NO!!! Shin hits shoulders in the corner. Shin climbs, Sami punches the head, locks up and spins off the corner wit a Tornado DDT! Shin rolls to the outside. Shin hits the ropes. Shin back in, and he hits a knee. Shin to the apron, grabs Sami on it, locksup and hits a front suplex to Sami.

We are back and although I miss a couple of seconds, I come to with Sami hitting a Blue Thunder Bomb! He pins for 1..2.NO!! Shin kicks out! Sami up in the corner, he runs for a finish, but Shin hits a knee to the face. Shin to the 2nd rope, he dives off with a finisher from behind! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Sami rolls to the apron again. Sami to the barricade, and Shin follows with a kick. He flies off the apron with a knee to the head! Shin climbs the apron and rolls into the ring, telling the ref to count. Sami is out. Ref starts the count.

Sami stirs, ref is at 6, Sami climbs the steps, rolls in at 9, Shin is there to hit ANOTHER KNEE! Cover! 1.2….NO!!! Shin’s foot is on the ropes! Stomps from Shin. He stomps the head over and over. Shin in the corner, he waits, Shni rushes the corner, Sami side steps!

HELLUVA KICK TO THE BACK OF THE NECK!!! Sami in the corner. Shin turns, ANOTHER HELLUVA KICK! COVER! 1..2….3!!!!!

Winner: Sami Zayn

Roughly ten minutes of that match were just sort of there. Not bad, but certainly not action-packed. Two commercials didn’t help it, either. BUT that final five…that was great.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 14:56

We are BACK and Chelsea Green informs us that she is competing in protest. Last week, she would have won the battle royal and gone on to become the most illustrious winner in history, had P-head Pearce not added Rodriguez. Raquel flew all that way to Perth to lose. Just like the Sharks.



Chelsea Green vs Raquel Rodriguez

Green with a slap. Raquel, misses a clothesline but fires back with another. She lifts up Green, hits a Fallaway Slam. Green is dazed.

Rodriguez grabs her and hits another Fallaway Slam. She lifts up Green and hooks the leg, then lifts Green up for a huge Tejana Bomb. Cover for 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez

Squishy

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:12

Jackie is backstage with Sami Zayn! She congratulates Sami and brings up their talks. How much did Sami need this win?

Sami says he’s been bottling up a lot, trying to keep his cool, but this match has been on his mind all week. If he lost tonight, he doesn’t even know what it would have done. That win reaffirmed all he’s been saying. He is a contender and will be a champion, and his path will come his way.

Ludwig Kaiser is here to stop Sami from talking. Jakcie leaves, Ludwig looks Sami up and down, and he and Vinci walk on by. Gunther is next to walk by, scoff at Sami, and keep it pushing.