Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

We start the show with Seth going over last night with a slide show of stomps. He speaks of his Pedigree, and a fourth stomp to finally keep the man down. Seth feels happy that the rematch is not happening any time soon. He didn’t have time to celebrate before he was cloaked in darkness and taken down by something he can only describe as…..

Crowd chants YOWIE WOWIE.

Seth says as he laid there, the last thing he saw was the face of The Fiend, Bray Wyatt. When he came to, and the lights were on, Bray was nowhere to be found. Good news is that he’ll take on Bray inside Hell in a Cell.

Firefly Funhouse music hits, and Bray is on the big screen .he says hello to the fireflies, then realizes Seth is in the ring. Oh his lucky stars. Bray is glad Seth’s here, and super glad that he is ok. Seth calls him a sick dude, but Seth gets cut off by the bunny who warns Seth to run. Bray laughs it off. He says there is no need for name calling. Poppycock. Mistakes happen. Seth should know. He’s made mistakes. A lot of them. Plenty of people have forgiven him, but just like he said last week – friends forgive, but he never forgets. Maybe that’s why He said hello at Clash. Who knows. He might even have more to say to Seth tonight. See ya in hell!

We get some graphics regarding tonight, but they’re all upside down. Renee calls that out loudly, and I’m not sure she was supposed to.

Braun is backstage, and he is here because the next guy to step foot in the ring is going to get these hands.

After a commercial, the new tag team champions of RAW come down to the ring. I presume Braun will come and eat them?

The Revival is out next, complete with their big blue belts. I predict bad things for this quadlet.

Roode says when he and Dolph decided to become a team, no one could believe it. Not even Cole. Dolph finds this hilarious. Roode says to take a good, hard look at greatness. Take a good, hard look at new RAW tag team —

And here’s Braun.

Revival attack him at the ramp, but Braun no sells it and right hands Dawson, then tosses Dash into the barricade. He heads to the ring and big boots Dolph. Braun leaves the ring and trucks through The Revival. He totally misses Dawson, pummels Dolph, then makes Roode so scared he runs up the ramp.

Nikki and Alexa are backstage talking bout their win, then bring up Sasha. They call Bayley pathetic, and they will show how true champions hold these titles, and the friendship that it takes to get there.

Tonight, Bliss and Cross vs Banks and Bayley.

Match 1: Cedric Alexander and The Viking Raiders vs The OC

Alexander and AJ to start. Cedric with a kick, lfits AJ and backs him up into the face corner. Tag to erik who hits a knee directly to the face of AJ. Tag from Anderson, who runs in and gets clotheslined. Whip and a missed right. Tag to ibar. Body slam to Anderson, then a double team body slam to Anderson. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Erik. Tag to Gallows. They try to make this moment epic. It’s not. Kick from Gallows. Gallows with blows to the back. Erik blocks some and gets a right, some high knees to Luke, whip is reversed, Erik hops over, rolls away, rushes the corner, hits knees to the corner, and Gallows sends Erik to the outside. AJ grabs him and sends him into the barricade as the ref is distracted. Anderson with a surprise attack as well.

Anyway, I come back to AJ hitting the forearm and getting the win.



Everyone brawls afterwards until Ibar hops on the top rope and front flips onto everyone, nearly missing everyone but the floor.

IN the ring, AJ is on the top rope. Cedric clips the legs. He attacks AJ on the top rope. Cedric climbs, beats AJ down some more. Over and over. AJ leans back in fatigue. Cedric locks the head and looks to flip AJ, but AJ with the surprise STYLES CLASH to Cedric!!!

Carmella and R-Truth tour University of Tennessee, and we get a nice little cameo by…..

KANE!

Truth doesn’t realize it right away, confusing him for Larry Bird. Kane drops his government and says that it’s an honor to have the 24/7 Champion in his presence. He wants to take Truth on a tour of Knoxville.

Next is the finals of the King of the Ring tournament, which somehow has lost its luster in as little as a week.

We are informed there is a Gender Reveal Party…fuck.



Match 2: Chad Gable vs Baron Corbin

Gable goes for the wrestling, picks the ankle, Corbin is able to strong arm him but Gable locks up behin.d Corbin with an elbow to break the hold. Corbin with a blow to the back. Stomps from Corbin. Elbow to the face. High knee to Gable. Gable picks the elbow again, then gets kicked away. He holds the ropes and Corbin tumbles outsid.e He runs back in the ring but Gable hits a huge dropkick. The crowd is firmly behind him. He leaves the ring, rushes Corbin, but Corbin hits him with a back body drop onto a chair in the timekeepers area!!