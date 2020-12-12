Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone and welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of WWE Smackdown. I’m Robert Winfree, here to let you know all the comings and goings. With a (lesser) PPV looming in the form of TLC there’s a few storylines that need to develop. Last week Universal Champion Roman Reigns choked out his next title challenger, Kevin Steen, then beat the crap out of Jey Uso because Uso has been getting a little uppity and needed to be reminded of his place. Owens and Reigns have pretty good chemistry thus far, and the story of Owens not being afraid to call out Reings’s hypocrisy about family while Reigns tries to beat fear into him and solidify his spot at the head of the table has made for a fun dynamic. We don’t know the direction for the Intercontinental Title yet, but something either involving Daniel Bryan, Big E, or a combination for a multi-man match seems most likely. The Street Profits will probably be defending the tag titles against Ziggler and Roode at TLC, though I don’t think that’s been confirmed yet. But given the complete lack of tag teams on the scene right now, that’s kind of the only direction they can go. Plus whatever they decide to throw at us, though apparently no Otis as Vince wanted him and a bunch of other big men back taking classes at the Performance Center.

We open with Sasha Banks coming to the ring. Adam Pearce is here, oh this is the contract signing for the women’s title match. Pearce offers the book to Banks, but there’s no contract in it. Banks wants to know where the contract is, thinks Pearce might be setting her up. Carmella is on the big screen, reminding everyone that she makes the rules. She’s got the contract, has signed it, and sends her somalier to the ring with it. Banks asks if Carmella is embarrassed to be herself, Carmella says she doesn’t pander to internet mouth breathers like Banks does. Banks wants to play games at TLC, specifically seeing how fast she can make Carmella cry. Carmella then wonders why Banks is surprised she isn’t in the ring with her, and that once Banks signs the contract her reign will be over. Banks says she’ll give Carmella a title shot tonight if she wants, as she signs the contract. Pearce thinks that will be a great main event for the show. Banks then slaps the somalier, hits a lung blower and dumps the signing table onto the flunky. Banks poses in the ring and they trash talk to each other through the screen as we try to transition to the next segment.

Another PPV, another contract signing. Meh.

In the back Kayla is with the Street Profits. She asks them about comments directed at them last week, Ford says he’s taking on a former world champion in Dolph Ziggler. They make jokes, Dawkins wondering what would happen if Roode got involved with this match and then was hit so hard by Dawkins that a rift in space and time opened up leading to a million dopplegangers of Roode showing up to mock Roode’s facial hair. To close they remind everyone they want the smoke. That will lead to commercial break, we’ll presumably come back to the match.

Back from break and Ziggler starts making his way to the ring. Ziggler has a mic for his trip, he mocks their interview with Kayla then reminds them they called him a poor man’s HBK which makes no sense since he’s rich but that’s neither “hair nor there”. He mocks his own stand up abilities (beat me to it) then gives the mic to Roode. Roode says the Profits can make nerdy jokes but when they get their title shot the reign of the Profits will go up in smoke.

Match #1: Montez Ford w/ Angelo Dawkins vs. Dolph Ziggler w/ Robert Roode

Ford and Ziggler circle, then Ziggler tries a single leg into the ropes. Kick to the gut from Ziggler and he starts going after the eyes before hitting a drop kick. Ziggler starts working a modified crossface, Ford fights back up but is kicked down again. Neckbreaker from Ziggler for a near fall. Some trash talk from Ziggler, he tries another drop kick but Ford catches him and catapults him into the corner then hits a drop kick of his own. Bockbuster from Ford, Roode thinks about getting into the ring but Dawkins chases him off. The Profits then make solo cup, blue ones, drop from the sky and play as we get another commercial break.

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: