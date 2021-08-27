Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

It’s another Friday night, and another episode of WWE Smackdown. We’re on the heels of a very financially successful if creatively divisive Summerslam event. The big news is Brock Lesnar returning and setting his sights on Roman Reigns. Brock and Roman have wrestled in the past, but Roman is a very different performer now and the dynamic of Roman as the Tribal Chief taking on the invading Beast Brock Lesnar could be interesting. To say nothing of Paul Heyman, who’s going to be a very intriguing part of this program. We also got the return of Becky Lynch, and she squashed Bianca Belair to win the title at Summerslam. The follow up to that moment is critical, with Bayley and Sasha Banks out of the equation for the moment there was literally not another viable singles wrestler on the women’s side of things, but how Belair responds to the loss as well as Becky’s attitude are going to be revealed tonight. Big E reclaimed his briefcase from Baron Corbin, but apparently Corbin had a very lucky week in Las Vegas gambling and will more or less be back to his uninteresting self tonight. We have no idea what’s up with the tag team title picture since the Usos retained the belts, but the Street Profits are the only other face team so unless Alpha Academy joins Brock to combat the Bloodline I imagine the Profits will start making moves towards the titles. There are currently no announced matches, but I’m sure we’ll get wrestling of some kind on the wrestling TV show. . . right? Anyway, that’s enough yacking from me, on with the show.

Match #1:

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: