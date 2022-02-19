Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there people, another Friday means another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight’s episode was taped last week, meaning we’re still suffering through the unbearable commentary duo of Michael Cole and Corey Graves. That might be the worst commentary booth in all of major contemporary professional wrestling. This episode was taped because Elimination Chamber is coming tomorrow and making sure the wrestlers are actually rested and not having to fly from the States to Saudi Arabia for what would amount to a same day show. Tonight we’ve got a match for the Intercontinental title, a contract signing (nothing says stretching for content like a contract signing) for the Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair match at Elimination Chamber, one of the Usos will wrestle one of the Viking Raiders, and there will be a face to face between Roman Reigns and Bill Goldberg. My hopes aren’t exactly high for this particular go home show, but the execution could be good so let’s get to the action.

Adam Pearce is in the ring with a table set up for a contract signing. He announces the women’s tag team match for Elimination Chamber, then brings out the heels. Even with a full week to edit they can’t make the reaction to Charlotte sound legit. Naomi and Ronda Rousey come out next. Everyone sits around the table, Pearce hands them the contract but Sonya delays signing by claiming Ronda and Naomi don’t know how to follow rules. Ronda just tells her to shut up and sign, as does Naomi. Things break down to a “bitches be crazy” few moments before Sonya finally signs. Charlotte signs next. Sonya reminds them this will be their last chance to back out, and Naomi tells Sonya that if she doesn’t stop stalling she’s going to flip the table on them. Charlotte then says there’s a new stipulation for this match, Sonya references a Ronda interview where Ronda said she could beat Sonya one handed so now Ronda will wrestle the match with one arm tied behind her back. Because this didn’t need any more stupidity. Ronda signs and says she could tap dance on Sonya’s forehead with both hands bound. Things get heated, and that God awful face slam from Ronda to Charlotte got the Dunn treatment but still looked absolutely dreadful. Naomi then kicks Sonya in the head and they flip the table onto both of the heels. You had a week to try and fix that shot and still couldn’t do anything with it? Well that overstayed its welcome.

Sheamus is at gorilla with Ridge Holland, he still can’t believe Ricochet pinned Holland a couple of weeks ago. He says he’s never had a problem with Ricochet, but if Holland can’t hang that doesn’t bode well for him. Holland says he’s listening. Sheamus then tells him to watch what he’ll do to Ricochet tonight. After that the two of them head to the ring, Sheamus vs. Ricochet will take place after this break.

Ricochet gets an entrance as we come back to the broadcast.

Match #1: Sheamus w/ Ridge Holland vs. Ricochet

Ricochet with a quick drop kick, then another one. A flurry of strikes from Ricochet before he tries a prawn hold pin for 2. Sheamus starts laying in strikes, Ricochet fires back with kicks then drop kicks Sheamus between the ropes before hitting a flipping suicide dive onto the floor. I think Ricochet’s foot hit Sheamus square in the nose on the ground there, continuing his bad luck. Back in the ring Sheamus catches Ricochet with a tilt a whirl backbreaker to take over. Ricochet tries to fight back with body blows and chops but Sheamus gets the better of the power exchange. Back suplex from Sheamus then he grabs a chin lock. Jawbreaker from Ricochet then a high knee strike before he hits a cross body that sends Sheamus out of the ring then tries a moonsault from the apron but Sheamus “catches” him then hits a fall away slam over the announce table to send us to break.

Sheamus hits a backbreaker as we come back to action. The clubbing blows from Sheamus follow, but he runs into a kick in the corner. Satellite DDT from Ricochet and both men are down. Ricochet starts firing up with fast paced offense, he hits a second rope cross body then a springboard clothesline and a standing shooting star press for a 2 count. Sheamus elbows Ricochet then hits an Alabama Slam for a 2 count. Sheamus heads up top, but Ricochet catches him up there for a top rope Spanish Fly for a near fall. Ricochet heads up top, Holland distracts things but Ricochet avoids a Brogue Kick then hits the Recoil and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ricochet won

Rating: 3.5 stars

Not surprising, you give Sheamus and Ricochet time to work and they give you something darn good.

Post match Holland tries to console Sheamus, Sheamus gets pissed that Holland got involved at all and cost him the match. Sheamus shoves Holland down and berates him but nothing else comes of it.

A recap of that terrible In-Zayn segment from last week follows. In the back Kayla interviews Sami Zayn, he objects to a question about the wiring on his podcast set. Zayn then reminds us he was robbed of the IC title, and continues to do the “poor Sami” schtick. But tonight he’ll regain the IC title, then dismisses Kayla so he can prepare. That sends us to break.

We get an announcement that The Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, then we get a video package for Taker.

In the back Roman Reigns is in his locker room with the Usos and Paul Heyman, then we get another hype package but this time it’s for Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns.

The Usos head to the ring, Jey will take on Ivar after this break.

Post break here come the Viking Raiders.

Match #2: Jey Uso w/ Jimmy vs. Ivar w/ Erik

Super kick to the body from Jey then he starts laying in strikes in the corner. Ivar starts fighting back with strikes of his own then hits a seated senton out of the corner for a 2 count. Side slam from Ivar but Jey avoids the low angle cross body and hits a kneeling super kick for a 2 count. Jey starts working a chin lock but Ivar hoists him up, then eats an enziguri from Jey but he comes off of the ropes with a clothesline that levels Jey. Ivar flattens Jey in the corner with another seated senton, then Ivar heads up top and hits a top rope splash but Jimmy comes in with a helmet shot to cause the DQ.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ivar won via Disqualification

Rating: 2 stars

Solid enough stuff here, too rushed to be anything really special but these teams have showed off some chemistry.

Post match Erik gets the helmet from Jimmy, knees him in the face then sends him out of the ring with a helmet shot.

A reminder that last week Drew McIntyre threatened to kill Madcap Moss with his sword during their Falls Count Anywhere match at Elimination chamber. That brings out Drew McIntyre, he’ll have some kind of segment after this break.

