Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Well everyone, WrestleMania is coming up very quickly and WWE is starting to kick into harder sell mode. The interactions between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns have been excellent, and the interest in The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens might represent the most the WWE fanbase has been invested in the tag team title picture in decades. Unfortunately the rest of the card is a little tepid, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley has no momentum, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka has also struggled to really find footing, our freak show match of Brock Lesnar vs. Omos has left most people just asking “why?” over and over again, we’re still not sure what’s up with LA Knight or Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt, plus we might be staring down the first WrestleMania that AJ Styles misses since he debuted with the company. Though also on the positive side, Edge vs. Demon Balor in Hell in a Cell has potential and Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul probably has some kind of audience. Tonight we’ve got a contract signing for the Intercontinental Title match between Gunther, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre. We’ve also got Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser and that should be fun, Rey Mysterio battles LA Knight for probably a short time period then we get another long winded Dominik Mysterio promo where he repeats the same thing he’s said for the last several months, the only real question being if Rey decides to fight him at Mania this week or next. Rumor has it the Kevin Owens show will be back and he’ll talk with Sami Zayn to further try and set up the tag team title match with the Usos. Anyway that’s the current preamble, so let’s get to the action.

We open with a video recap of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens reuniting last week on Smackdown, then their challenge to the Usos on RAW. I seriously do not envy whoever has to follow that match at Mania. Full video opening after that, never a good sign for our time management for the show.

Up first, “Wrestling has more than one royal family” and I guess we’re starting a wrestling show with a wrestling match. I hate how much of a novelty that’s become again.

Match #1: Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser w/ Giovanni Vinci

Kaiser got the jobber entrance. This is Cody’s first match on Smackdwon in 7 years. They tie up and Kaiser is able to put Cody in the corner and lands a body shot. Cody fights back and hits a delayed gordbuster, but Paul Heyman waddles onto the entrance stage to distract Cody. That doesn’t really matter as Cody trips Kaiser then hits a kick but he’s visually caught between Kaiser and Heyman as we head to break.

We come back to Kaiser landing an uppercut then a slam. Kaiser retains control then goes to attack the knee of Cody around the ring post but Cody pulls him into the ring post. Some ringside brawling now as Cody unloads on Kaiser with punches before they head back into the ring. Kaiser blocks a Cody Cutter with a chop block in the ropes then follows up with a punt kick. Cody fights back with strikes, then Kaiser hits a cross chop to cut him off. Kaiser distracts to ref to set up a Vinci cheap shot, then Kaiser grabs a side headlock. Sliding uppercut from Kaiser lands but he can’t get a 3 count. Kaiser and Cody start trading punches, then Kaiser lands a jawbreaker to once again cut Cody off. Cody sends Kaiser to the apron and hits a Disaster kick. Solo Sikoa joins Heyman on the entrance ramp now as well to distract Cody when going for a Tiger Driver, that allows Kaiser to hit a chop block. Kaiser then sends Cody into the ring steps as Heyman and Solo head to the ringside area and we head to break.

We get a double down as we come back after Kaiser and Cody run into each other. They start trading punches now and Cody winds up getting the better of things and starts to fire up. Snap powerslam from Cody gets 2. Vinci tosses his jacket into the ring then as the ref gets rid of it he and Kaiser hit a double team clothesline. Kaiser with an uppercut in the corner then a butterfly suplex but his diving attack is caught by Cody though Kaiser hits a Victory Roll for 2. Cody Cutter connects and he’s fired up, hits the Cross Rhodes and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Cody Rhodes won

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: This didn’t quite hit the higher gears, but Kaiser is a wonderfully expressive worker and he and Cody were solid enough in this spot.

Post match Heyman has a mic as he and Solo get onto the ring apron. Heyman says Cody is owed an apology, and as the wise man of the Bloodline he’ll deliver it. He runs down Samantha Irvin’s announcing, you horrible heel, and instead announces Cody Rhodes as the challenger for Roman at Mania. The very same Cody that sees his Mania road containing a pothole on Monday when he has to wrestle Solo Sikoa on RAW. And if Cody survives Solo then all roads lead to Roman Reigns, who will be here next Friday to have a final face to face with Cody. Heyman tosses Cody the mic. Cody asks if this is what we’re doing? Moving the goalposts again? Also Heyman interrupted the crowd singing his song. Do they expect Cody to turn this down? Well he shouldn’t have wrestled Rollins with half of his body hanging off. As good as the undefeated Solo is, he’s not ready yet. And as for the champion, this is briefly interrupted by a “you’re not ready” chant, well at Mania Roman will find out the same thing, he’s not ready either. Solid promo from both men, nothing spectacular but it sets up the final week to Mania nicely.

We get the announcement that Cena vs. Theory curtain jerks on Saturday.

In the back Poochie walks, and I’m sure she’ll talk after this break because everyone wants to know what’s up with Poochie at all times.

Post break we get a video recap of the promo between Charlotte and Rhea Ripley last week, which wasn’t good, and the prolonged pull apart brawl that followed, which went on too long but seemed to at least wake the crowd up after they didn’t care about the talking. These two just haven’t showed great chemistry thus far.

After that, here comes Charlotte to the ring. Charlotte has a mic and panders to the crowd just a bit. She brings up being a 14 time world champion, which wasn’t built on fear, insecurities, and nepotism. Well 2 out of 3 ain’t bad. She asks what fear is, calling it ignorance, this business was built on respect, not fear. Tell that to Abdullah the Butcher and Bruiser Brody. She runs down a list of talent she’s respected just like Ripley, and the crowd gives her a loud “what” chant. She has insecurities but uses them to build herself up. Lastly she loves her father and wants to continue building the best legacy in sports entertainment. Love it or not diamonds are forever, and so is Charlotte Flair. At least it didn’t last forever, but there’s still no heat for that match.

In the back Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn go over the set for the KO Show.

Back to the ring, here’s Rey Mysterio. We see Rey’s wife and daughter at ringside. After this break Rey will wrestle the megastar, LA Knight.

