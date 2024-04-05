Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone tonight’s the night, the final show before WrestleMania 40. That means the last chance to impact stories for the biggest show of the year, the last chance to try and convince you to buy the event, and the last chance to have a moment that sticks with us all going forward. The big match tonight is Jey Uso coming to Smackdown to take on Solo Sikoa, while the Tribal Jester bounces around ringside like usual. But we’re also getting the Andre the Giant memorial battle royal, New Catch Republic vs. A-Town Down Under, and Zelina Vega vs. Elektra Lopez, all but the battle royal have Mania implications or at least tie ins. Last week Jade Cargill aligned herself with Naomi and Bianca Belair and we know that trio will take on Dakota Kai and the Kabuki Warriors at Mania, Bayley vs. Iyo Sky has kind of taken center stage on Smackdown while all the Bloodline stuff has shifted to RAW because that’s the show they care about. We’ve also go the Final Testament and the Hurt Profits still squaring up so they might find more friction tonight, and as mentioned we’ve still got Legado del Fantasma and the LWO at each others throats. The main question remains around how much Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, or The Rock will be here tonight for the go home show. I imagine a lot of moments but most of the matches being pretty tame, no need to risk anything the day before Night 1 of WrestleMania. But that’s the preamble, so let’s get to the action.

We open with a video hype job for Mania focusing on Philadelphia as the location.

Cody Graves and Wade Barrett welcomes us to the show proper.

Kevin Owens is here first, guess the KO Show will be kicking us off. You know, the KO Show really has gone downhill since he stopped wearing a tie to host it. Just a lack of professionalism on his part. Owens welcomes us to the KO Show then brings out his guest, Randy Orton. Randy gets a mic from Owens and they sit for the talk. Owens spins in his chair because they spin, then brings up their match on Sunday. Tonight they’re joined by their hatred for Logan Paul, Randy agrees, but the tough question from Owens is just how much does Randy hate Logan? Randy thinks and goes to disagree and say he’s an 11 on a 1-10 scale, but here’s Logan to interrupt via video. Logan insults them then gets the “what” treatment from the crowd. Logan is at the venue for Mania and he’s thinking about his victory. Owens says Logan talks a lot for someone across the street from them. Randy agrees, and they decide to go over there and beat him up. Owens and Randy head out through the crowd, we see Grayson Waller and Austin Theory come from under the ring but they have to chase after Randy and Owens as we head to break.

We come back to Randy and Owens looking for a ride, Owens has found a golf cart and heads off towards the Mania venue. Waller and Theory chase them but are still behind the golf cart. Wade on commentary appropriately calls this a Benny Hill skit.

A video tribute to Andre the Giant to set up the battle royal.

Speaking of that, we get the tail end of Bronson Reed’s entrance then Ricochet’s full entrance while the ring is mostly full. Oh, hey, it’s Omos so he’s, well, not dead at least. We haven’t seen Omos since the Royal Rumble.

Match #1: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Pretty Deadly go after Omos, Omos just tosses them down then ejects Wilson and Prince follows of his own accord. Everything breaks down now, Angel and Humberto are sent out because they have a real match tomorrow. Cameron Grimes is tossed off camera. Jinder Mahal gets eliminated by Apollo Crews. Veer and Sanja toss Crews out, then the Creed Brothers go for Veer and Sanja and get rid of them. Ivar and Reed team up briefly on the human Funko Pop that is JD McDonagh, then Omos murders JD with a Choekbomb and we head to break.

Omos is laying waste to Brutus and Julius Creed on the floor, seems all of them have been eliminated. Wilde gets tossed out, and Ivar eliminates Cedic Alexander. Ricochet, Akira Tozawa, Reed, and Otis are the final five. Reed, Otis, and Ivar square up to “meat” chants. Those three men trade some offense then Reed and Ivar with a mid air crossbody, bless them for that. Ricochet kicks Reed but Reed catches him. Eventually JD pulls Ricochet off the apron, seems JD is still legal but Akira with a superkick to eliminate him. Akira tries to tear the shirt, thinks better of it then gets squashed between Reed and Ivar. Otis catches an Ivar kick and hits a back elbow then a discus clothesline to Reed for good measure. Otis with a Caterpillar to Reed, but Ivar then tosses Otiz. Akira tries to take out Ivar but runs into a boot, then Ivar picks up and tosses Akira, Otis was clearly supposed to catch him but Ivar over tossed him and that was a bad landing. Ivar and Reed are left, they start trading clotheslines to the predictable “meat” chants. Superkick from Reed but Ivar with some athletic moves to avoid him. Wheel kick from Ivar then he goes up top for the Doomsault but Reed avoids him. Reed with a Rolling Thunder then clotheslines Ivar out of the ring to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bronson Reed won in 10:14

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Not a bad battle royal, docking a bit for a few awkward spots and weird execution but all in all a fine enough outing.

We get a recap of the main event segment from RAW. Final Boss Rock is pretty awesome as a villain.

Next we see Logan Paul having arrived at Smackdown, avoiding Owens and Randy I guess. That sends us to break.

