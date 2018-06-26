Join 411’s LIVE WWE UK Title Tournament 2018 Night Two Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– My latest appearance on Sunday Night’s Main Event…

It's Time, It's Time, It's wrestling radio time… JASON AGNEW & DAN LOVRANSKI remember BIG VAN VADER. Plus, @NugNahrgang & @LarryCsonka411 chat this week's WWE TV.https://t.co/C9BQoRMmDB — Sunday Night's Main Event (@SNMEradio) June 25, 2018

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– My reviews of the first round matches are here, here, and here.

– My review of night one is here.

– Mauro Ranallo & Nigel McGuinness are on commentary.

NXT Tag Team Title Match: NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Tyler Bate & Trent Seven : These four were part of a great trios match on yesterday’s show. Roddy and Bate begin. They work into some back and forthwith Bate hitting a dropkick. Seven tags in but so does O’Reilly. O’Reilly lays in leg kicks and tags in Roddy. Seven fires back with chops and bate tags in with a rolling senton. Mustache Mountain work double teams and take control. They double team Roddy until Seven is dumped to the floor. O’Reilly tags in and grounds the action, attacking the arm. Knee strikes follow and the cover gets 2. Roddy tags back in and lays in chops as O’Reilly joins in for double teams. O’Reilly keeps things grounded, Seven fires back and dumps Roddy but Roddy pulls him to the floor. Back in and Seven dumps O’Reilly but O’Reilly pulls Bate to the floor and cuts off the hot tag. The champions maintain control, O’Reilly lays in kicks, but Seven cuts him off with a DDT. Tag to Bate and he runs wild on Roddy and the XPLODER follows and the running shooting star press gets 2. Bate airplane spine Roddy and then O’Reilly, but O’Reilly gets a choke. Bate escapes, O’Reilly gets it again but Bate grabs Roddy and hits a German and uses that to escape the choke. Tag to Seven, Roddy runs him into Bate and Roddy tags in O’Reilly. The PK gets 2. Roddy back in and O’Reilly accidentally hits him and bate tags in, and the lariat/Dragon suplex combo on O’Reilly gets 2 as Roddy makes the save. It breaks down and O’Reilly lays in kicks and strikes to bate. The brainbuster get 2 for a great near fall. Roddy is back in and the high/low connects as Seven makes the save. Roddy accidentally takes out O’Reilly, Bate then hits a tope as Seven hits the seven star lariat. The knee strike burning hammer combo connects and MY GOD THE LADS FROM MUSTACHE MOUNTAIN DID IT! Tyler Bate & Trent Seven defeated Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly to become new champions @ 11:50 via pin