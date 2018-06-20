Csonka’s WWE UK Tournament Match Reviews (Vol. III)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– WWE UK Championship Tournament Match: Joe Coffey defeated Tucker @ 7:09 via pin [***]

– WWE UK Championship Tournament Match: Jordan Devlin defeated Tyson @ 6:00 via pin [**½]

– These are the UK tournament matches to set the stage for the final eight next week. The winners will fight to earn a title shot at UK Champion Pete Dunne.

130 Tucker vs. Joe Coffey : Coffey overpowers Tucker to begin; they work to the buckles and break clean. Coffey looks to work the arm, Tucker counters out and Coffey hits a pounce. He follows with chops, but Tucker picks up the pace and hits a springboard back elbow for 2. He teases the superkick, but Coffey hits the big swing into a butterfly suplex for 2. Coffey then lays in body shots, but Tucker fires back and they trade in the corner. Coffey now whips him to the buckles and takes control. He grounds the action, working the arm. Coffey works the straightjacket, lays in knee strikes and then grounds Tucker once again. Tucker fires back, but Coffey lights him up with strikes and a knee drop for 2. Tucker now hits a RANA, and follows with a slingshot flatliner, and covers for 2. The swanton eats knees; Coffey goes John Wooooo and then follows with a rolling lariat for the win. Joe Coffey defeated Tucker @ 7:09 via pin [***] This was a good match, worked with a really good sense of urgency, and Coffey came off looking really good here. It was also a lot of fun.

Jordan Devlin vs. Tyson : they lock up and Tyson overpowers Devlin to begin. Tyson tries to toss Devlin round, but Devlin fires back with chops and picks up the pace with an enziguri and back elbow strikes. He dumps Tyson, but Tyson cuts off the dive with a clothesline. Tyson now lays in strikes and lays the boots to Devlin. The back breaker follows for 2. Tyson now lays in big strikes and follows with chops and kicks. Tyson grounds the action, but Devlin fires up but quickly gets cut off, and Tyson hits an elbow drop for 2. Tyson hits a big right and Devlin is down. Devlin again fires back, takes out the knee and hits an enziguri and slingshot cutter for 2. Tyson then does the deal with a falcon arrow for 2. Tyson fires away with strikes, but Devlin posts him and hits a trouble in paradise for the win. Jordan Devlin defeated Tyson @ 6:00 via pin [**½] Like most of these tournament matches, this was a short and solid match, but didn’t get any real time to develop or for anyone to stand out.

