Csonka’s WWE UK Tournament Match Reviews (Vol. II)

– WWE UK Championship Tournament Match: Travis Banks defeated Ligero @ 5:15 via pin [**½]

– WWE UK Championship Tournament Match: Dave Mastiff defeated Kenny Williams @ 5:55 via pin [**½]

– WWE UK Championship Tournament Match: Zack Gibson defeated Amir Jordan @ 9:40 via submission [**¾]

– These are the UK tournament matches to set the stage for the final eight next week. The winners will fight to earn a title shot at UK Champion Pete Dunne.

Ligero vs. Travis Banks : They lock up, working into some back and forth and Banks talking Ligero down and following with a superkick. Ligero battles back, hitting a RANA, picks up the pace and takes out the knee. The suplex follows for 2. Ligero lays in strikes, Banks hits kicks, but Ligero gets trip into a standing moonsault for 2. Ligero slips going for a springboard and Banks cuts him off with a knee strike as we get a Botchamania chant. Banks now hits a big corner cannonball and covers for 2. Ligero dumps Banks and follows with a tope. Back in and Ligero looks for a sunset flip and they trade pin attempts for 1 counts. Banks hits a lariat and disaster kick and that gets 2. The falcon arrow buster gets the win. Travis Banks defeated Ligero @ 5:15 via pin [**½] They worked hard and did what they could with the time given, but were completely rushed, which is what I think caused Ligero’s slip. It was a fun, solid, little match but also a bit disappointing as I’ve seen way better from both.

Kenny Williams vs. Dave Mastiff : Mastiff is a certified hoss. Williams circles and then gets tossed around by Mastiff. They lock up, Williams to he ropes and kicks away at Mastiff and picks up the pace and hits a PK for 1. He follows with forearms, looks for a cross body but bounces off of Mastiff who follows with a senton for 2. Mastiff follows with elbow strikes and grounds the action. Mastiff now hits knee strikes, and hits an ugly dropkick and wipes out Williams. He maintains control, tossing Williams to the buckles. Williams hits a jawbreaker, looks for a springboard but Mastiff wipes him out with a forearm strike. Williams takes out the knee, dumps mastiff and follows with a dropkick and suicide dive. Back in and Williams heads up top and hits a flying elbow for 2. Mastiff cuts him off and tosses him to the mat. Mastiff goes John Woooo and hits a cannonball for the win. Dave Mastiff defeated Kenny Williams @ 5:55 via pin [**½] This was another short and solid match that was a little disjoined at times.

Amir Jordan vs. Zack Gibson : They lock up and work to the ropes. Gibson looks to ground things, cutting of Jordan’s flashy counters, but Jordan makes the ropes. Gibson now lays in back elbows and strikes, Jordan counters the catapult and fires up and hits a running cross body. Jordan wastes time, but hits a hip toss but Gibson cuts him off with a hammer locked DDT for 2. The clothesline follows for 2. Gibson targets the arm, grounding Jordan and stomping away on it. Uppercuts follow and Gibson covers for 2. Jordan tries to fire up but Gibson mauls him with strikes and a suplex. Another suplex follows for 2. Jordan slowly fires up with strikes, hits the running forearm and a dropkick. Gibson to the floor and Jordan hits the suicide dive. Back in and the high cross gets 2. The rolling flatliner follows and he again covers for 2. Gibson fights back, attacks the arm and hits the gut buster for a good near fall. Gibson looks for a submission and Jordan makes the ropes. They trade strikes, Jordan hits an enziguri and looks for a tornado DDT, Gibson cuts him off and hits a brainbuster; Shankly Gates finishes Jordan. Zack Gibson defeated Amir Jordan @ 9:40 via submission [**¾] This was an overall pretty good match, with Jordan playing a solid, but rough babyface here. Gibson easily looked better and was the more composed performer. I can’t wait to see him against higher end competition.

