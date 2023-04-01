Join 411’s Live WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

United States Championship Match

Austin Theory (Champion) vs. John Cena



Theory and Cena circle each other to start, but Theory takes control by biting Cena’s ear and going to work with ground and pound offense. Theory hits a snap suplex and makes the cover for a two count. Theory goes for another suplex, but Cena counters into a suplex of his own. Theory hits a jumping blockbuster out of the corner and follows up with a rolling drop kick for another two count. Theory goes for another rolling drop kick, but Cena side steps him and counters into the STF in the middle of the ring, but Theory bites Cena’s fingers to break the hold. Theory drags Cena back to his feet before beating him back down to the mat. Theory stomps on Cena, but Cena blocks a second stomp and tries to counter into the Attitude Adjustment, but Theory escapes. Theory charges at Cena in the corner, but Cena side steps him. Theory and Cena slug it out in the middle of the ring, and Theory catches Cena in a standing sleeper hold. Cena fades down to his knees but then fights back to his feet and slams Theory into the corner to break the hold. Cena hits two shoulder tackles, and Protobomb, and Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena goes for the Attitude Adjustment, but Theory inadvertently takes out the referee while escaping. Cena locks in the STF and makes Theory tap, but the referee is still down. Theory low blows Cena and then hits A-Town Down as the referee comes back to life to get the three count.

Match Result: Austin Theory defeats John Cena with A-Town Down.

Match Length: 11:16

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



Men’s WrestleMania Showcase Match

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders w/ Valhala



Ricochet and Gable start the match, and Gable quickly takes control. Gable whips Ricochet to the corner and makes the tag to Otis. Ricochet dives to make the tag to Strowman as Otis tags Gable, and all eight men charge into the ring as the match devolves into chaos. The Viking Raiders clean house and damn near decapitate Ricochet. The Viking Raiders deliver Ragnarök to Ricochet, but Strowman sends them out of the ring. Gable heads back into the ring, and it appears the Gable and Strowman are still the legal men. GABLE HITS STROWMAN WITH THE ROLLING GERMAN! Ivar heads up top and goes for a moonsault on Ford, but Ford rolls out of the way. Strowman heads up top and hits a diving splash onto Ivar. Strowman covers Ivar, but the rest of the competitors break up the pin. We get a massive Tower of Doom spot, and then Ricochet connect with an insane springboard Shooting Star Press to the outside. Ricochet heads up top and goes for a Shooting Star Press to Dawkins in the middle of the ring, but Dawkins gets his knees up. Dawkins holds Ricochet on his knees as Ford hits From the Heavens onto Ricochet on Dawkins’ knees. Dawkins makes the cover and gets the three count.

Match Result: Angelo Dawkins defeats Ricochet after From the Heavens from Montez Ford.

Match Length: 8:09

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼