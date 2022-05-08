Join 411’s Live WWE WrestleMania Backlash Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Report. We are live in beautiful Providence, Rhode Island. Tonight’s Kickoff Show hosts are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card before heading to a video package for Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins. We head to a video package for Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey followed by a video package for Bobby Lashley vs. Omos. Next up is a video package for AJ Styles vs. Edge followed by another video package for Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey. That brings us to a video package for Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss before the panel runs down the entire card one more time. The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro vs. The Bloodline.



Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins



Rhodes takes the fight to Rollins and goes to work with mounted punches in the corner, but Rollins slides to the outside to escape. Rhodes chases Rollins around the ring, but Rollins takes control when the head back into the ring. Rollins context with a running knee to the jaw that sends Rhodes tumbling off the apron and to the floor. Rollins tries to slam Rhodes’ head into the ring steps, but Rhodes reverses and instead slams Rollins’ head into the steps. Rollins staggers around the ring but catches Rhodes with a clothesline. Rollins rolls Rhodes back into the ring and gets a two count. Rhodes goes for the Disaster Kick, but Rollins shoves Rhodes over the top rope and to the outside. The action returns to the ring and Rhodes hits a GORGEOUS delayed vertical suplex from the second rope. Cody hits a Cody Cutter but only gets a two count. Rollins fights back with a low super kick and gets a two count of his own. Rollins goes for the Stomp, but Rhodes tries to counter into the Cross Rhodes, but Rollins blocks. Rollins goes for the Pedigree, but Rhodes tries to counter into a Pedigree of his own, but Rollins counters into the Falcon Arrow for another two count. Rhodes head up top and goes for a moonsault, but Rollins rolls out of the way. Rollins hits the Pedigree, but Rhodes miraculously kicks out at two. Rollins peppers Rhodes with jabs, but Rhodes hits the Cross Rhodes. Rhodes goes for a Vertibreaker, but Rollins flips over and rolls him up, but Rhodes rolls through and rolls up Rollins with a handful of tights for the three count.

Match Result: Cody Rhodes defeats Seth Rollins with a rollup pin.

Match Length: 20:52

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos is up next.