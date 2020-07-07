wrestling / News

Join the Live Chat For FOX Sports 1’s Royal Rumble 2017 Replay

July 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE

FOX Sports 1 is airing the 2017 Royal Rumble event tonight and as has been the norm lately, we’ve set up a live chat to allow fans to discuss the show. The card for the event was as follows:

* Naomi, Nikki Bella, and Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, and Natalya
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
* Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley
* WWE Universal Championship No DQ Match: Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (Jericho in a shark cage above the ring)
* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Neville
* WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. John Cena
* 30 Man Royal Rumble Match

