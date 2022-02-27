wrestling / News
Jon Moxley vs. AJ Gray GCW Title Match Set for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 1
– As previously reported, AJ Gray issued a challenge to GCW World champion Jon Moxley last Friday at the Welcome to Heartbreak event. Gray wanted a title shot against Moxley at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6. GCW has now confirmed the title matchup.
Moxley will defend the title against AJ Gray at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 1. The event will be part of GCW: The Collective taking place at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas during WrestleMania Week. Spring Break 6 Part 1 will be held on Thursday, March 31.
You can see the match announcement below:
*BREAKING*
Officially Signed for #JJSB6PT1:
*GCW World Title*
JON MOXLEY
vs
AJ GRAY
Plus:
Alex Colon vs JWM (Ultraviolent Title)
JJSB6 Pt 1
Thurs 3/31 – 8PMhttps://t.co/gFdeC6Az1J
JJSB6 Pt 2
Fri 4/1 – 1159PMhttps://t.co/yOooXsWH8N
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/QG2LxEtT6H
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 27, 2022
