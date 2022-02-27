wrestling / News

Jon Moxley vs. AJ Gray GCW Title Match Set for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 1

February 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jon Moxley vs. AJ Gray GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break 6 - Jon Moxley vs. AJ Gray Image Credit: GCW

As previously reported, AJ Gray issued a challenge to GCW World champion Jon Moxley last Friday at the Welcome to Heartbreak event. Gray wanted a title shot against Moxley at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6. GCW has now confirmed the title matchup.

Moxley will defend the title against AJ Gray at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 1. The event will be part of GCW: The Collective taking place at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas during WrestleMania Week. Spring Break 6 Part 1 will be held on Thursday, March 31.

