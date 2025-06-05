Jonathan Coachman Predicts Triple H Will Leave WWE In Next Eighteen Months

During an interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman predicted that Triple H will leave the WWE within the next eighteen months. According to the Coach, this will be because of the CCO’s issues with the Rock, who is on the TKO Board of Directors.

Coachman said: “And from my time there and my time with the Rock, I know for a fact that he does not get along with Triple H. That does not go away. They’ve always been butting heads for years and years for a lot of different reasons. The reason I said on my show there’s a big power struggle. Well, first of all, I’ve talked to two people close to the situation, and they’ve told me, but I can’t tell you who they are, but I’ve got really good intel. And we predicted that within 18 months, Triple H will not be running WWE anymore. I actually feel kind of bad for him because I’ve always really, really liked him. But look at what happened at WrestleMania. He gets inducted into the Hall of Fame for the third time. An hour and 37 minute speech at 1 in the morning. You’re overscheduling the entire week, there’s nothing free for fans to go to, and then at WrestleMania, you’re going to disrespect Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin and walk them out with everybody else to give a wave to the crowd, and you get your own water music entrance right next to those guys.”

Coachman believes that Rock would like former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz to take over as head of creative in WWE.