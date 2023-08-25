Jonathan Gresham Wishes Fans Wouldn’t Get Caught Up By Wrestling Minutae

Jonathan Gresham would like to see fans sit back and enjoy wrestling, as opposed to getting caught up in the details. Gresham appeared on the Better Than Broadway podcast and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On wanting fans to avoid focusing on the minutae of wrestling: “I really like it when the fans… come to just enjoy and not break down the intricate details of wrestling.”

On wishing fans would focus on the stories and being entertained: “I wish that fans were into that now and the wrestling industry wasn’t so open because it’s spoiling a lot of the fun for the boys and long-term for the fans as well.”