Jonathan Gresham On His Injury Status, How It Happened

Jonathan Gresham is currently out of action due to an injury, and he recently revealed details about the injury and how it came about. Gresham has been out since August 7th due to an undisclosed injury, and he revealed on the Better Than Broadway podcast that the injury was a groin strain. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful):

On his injury and how it happened: “I’m doing much better. I ended up getting a groin strain. It was my first time having it. I fell out of the ring, probably through the middle rope. I didn’t catch myself. I’m basically supposed to catch myself, spin, and land on the floor. It’s a basic move you learn in the first couple months of training. I just missed it this time. I ended up floating because I didn’t catch myself and I took a back bump on the floor through the middle rope.”

On his reaction to the injury: “At first it was, ‘ohh, that hurt.’ I got back in the ring, finished what I was doing. As I got outside, I kept stretching it, and it kept getting worse. I was standing there watching guys work out and as I got up to move, I couldn’t walk. I ended up standing there for 30 minutes thinking, ‘this will go away eventually.’ At the end of training, I let everyone else leave, I tried to walk, and I collapsed.

“I’m going into week three now. On week four, when there’s no pain, I can probably start stretching again. From everything I’ve been reading and from what my doctor told me, do not stretch at all with a groin strain.”