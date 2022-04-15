Jonathan Gresham Reportedly Signed to AEW, Will Perform In ROH

Count Jonathan Gresham among those signed to an AEW contract to perform for Ring of Honor. Fightful Select has confirmed that Gresham has been signed to a contract with AEW that will see him work for ROH. Gresham is set to defend the ROH World Championship at this weekend’s Battle of the Belts II against Dalton Castle.

Gresham is also set to work Impact Rebellion next weekend. He joins the Gates of Agony, Kaun and Toa Liona as stars signed to AEW who will be part of the ROH roster. The site notes that they’ve heard there are others on similar contracts, though details on whom have yet to be revealed.