Gates of Agony Reportedly Signed With AEW, Are Part of ROH Roster

The Gates of Agony made their debut as Tully Blanchard’s clients at ROH Supercard of Honor, and the two are reportedly signed with AEW. Toa Liona recently revealed on Koffin Radio that he is signed with AEW and part of the ROH roster, and Fightful Select reports that Kaun is as well.

Kaun was previously on the ROH roster as part of Shane Taylor Promotions and has worked AEW Dark tapings previously. Liona has also worked some AEW Dark tapings. Fightful Select reports that Kaun’s deal was put together in February and that both men are signed with AEW but assigned to ROH’s roster.

You can see some highlights from Liona’s conversation with Koffin Radio below, per Fightful:

On his AEW status: “It’s official, I’m signed with them. I’m part of the ROH roster, but, I’m contracted so you never know when I might pop up on TBS or TNT. Watch Dynamite and Rampage.”

On his AEW Dark appearances leading to his signing: “After all the Dark tapings, I had a conversation with Tony (Khan) and he pretty much said, ‘stay ready.’ I got my gear, had a conversation with Kaun, and we have the same type of mindset. We’re both…we love to grind, we love to work hard, and we both want to be the best to ever do it. It was the perfect partnership for me and him to be put together. When that happened, we just had to stay ready and when we got that phone call, you get that opportunity, you have to get ready to hit it out of the park.”

On working with Blanchard: “The little kid in me, I was so ecstatic to work with him. It was my second time working with him since I worked with him in the FTR match. It was a nice little full circle. I had a little spot with Tully in that match, from going and grabbing his jacket to dusting him off and protecting him. I’m excited and happy to be part of TBE.”