Jonathan Gresham Suffers Injury, Out 4-6 Weeks, Will Miss Beyond Wrestling Event

In a post on Twitter, Beyond Wrestling announced that Jonathan Gresham recently suffered an injury that will keep him out for 4-6 weeks. As a result of this, he will not be able to appear at the promotion’s Americanrana event on Sunday. He was set to face Ryan Clancy, but now a replacement opponent will be used. It’s unknown what kind of injury Gresham suffered, but a short recovery time it is likely something minor.

411 wishes the Octopus a speedy recovery.