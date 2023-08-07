wrestling / News
Jonathan Gresham Suffers Injury, Out 4-6 Weeks, Will Miss Beyond Wrestling Event
In a post on Twitter, Beyond Wrestling announced that Jonathan Gresham recently suffered an injury that will keep him out for 4-6 weeks. As a result of this, he will not be able to appear at the promotion’s Americanrana event on Sunday. He was set to face Ryan Clancy, but now a replacement opponent will be used. It’s unknown what kind of injury Gresham suffered, but a short recovery time it is likely something minor.
411 wishes the Octopus a speedy recovery.
BREAKING: Jonathan Gresham sustained an injury yesterday during training and will be out 4-6 weeks.
We wish The Octopus a speedy recovery and hope to find a new opponent for @FancyRyanClancy for #Americanrana this Sunday in Worcester. pic.twitter.com/GKGB11nusv
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) August 7, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Top Merch Sellers in WWE, Cody Rhodes Topping Multiple Lists
- Charlotte Flair in a Two-Piece Pink Dress, Maryse, Chelsea Green Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Triple H Says Summerslam Moment Between Cody & Brock Lesnar Was Unplanned, Calls Brock One of the Greatest of All Time
- Cody Rhodes Says Neither He Nor Brock Lesnar Wanted A Stipulation For WWE SummerSlam