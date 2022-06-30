Jordynne Grace to AEW Rumor Debunked, Speculation After Her Name Appeared on Track List

– Fightful Select has an update debunking a rumor that Jordynne Grace could be bound for AEW. Speculation for Grace’s status began following a recent livestream by AEW music producer Mikey Rukus. In his livestream, Rukus spoke about the process of creating an AEW entrance theme. However, a list of tracks shown by Rukus also had the name Jordynne Grace, which led to fans wondering if that meant Grace was heading to AEW (via WrestleTalk.com).

According to Fightful, word of Rukus producing an entrance theme for Grace had already surfaced about two weeks ago. Grace herself clarified to Fightful that Rukus has been producing songs for her for a while, going back to before AEW even began. So, name in Rukus’ track list is apparently not a sign that Grace is signing with AEW.

Jordynne Grace previously signed a multi-year contract extension with Impact Wrestling in May 2021. This will apparently see her continuing in Impact until at least Spring 2023.

Grace captured the Impact Knockouts Championship earlier this month in the Queen of the Mountain Match at Slammiversary 2022.