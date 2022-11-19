wrestling / News
Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray To Main Event Impact Hard to Kill
Josh Alexander will defend the Impact World Championship against Bully Ray at Impact Hard to Kill 2023. On Friday’s Impact Over Drive PPV, Alexander retained his World Championship against Frankie Kazarian. After the match, Bully Ray came out and said he was cashing in his Call Your Shot gauntlet trophy to face Alexander at the January 13th PPV.
Alexander shook Bully Ray’s hand to make the match official, and as he tried to leave Bully attacked him to end the show. He tied Alexander’s hand to the bottom rope, laid him out with a steel chair and threatened to piledrive the champion’s wife if he didn’t hand over the World Title. Alexander did to end the show.
The match is the first announced for the PPV.
.@bullyray5150 is a man of his word! Bully Ray vs @Walking_Weapon goes down at #HardToKill January 13th 2023!
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/E2zAXA5lOP#OverDrive pic.twitter.com/CDJ3R2Skwa
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 19, 2022
WHAT IS HAPPENING!?!
Get tickets to #HardToKill and be there LIVE: https://t.co/RUIWRibrfE#OverDrive pic.twitter.com/no33S2CpJR
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 19, 2022
