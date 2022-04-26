wrestling / News
Josh Alexander vs. Moose World Title Rematch Set for This Week’s Impact Wrestling
– Impact Wrestling has announced that former champion Moose will get a chance to regain the Impact World Championship after losing the belt to Josh Alexander last Saturday at Impact Rebellion. The two will square off once again this Thursday on IMPACT! on AXS TV in a rematch for the Impact World Championship. Here’s the full match announcement:
New IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander Defends Against Moose in a Rebellion Rematch This Thursday on IMPACT!
This past Saturday at Rebellion, Josh Alexander triumphed over Moose to become the new IMPACT World Champion in a personal showdown six months in the making. But there’s no rest for the weary as a blockbuster IMPACT World Title rematch has been made official for this Thursday’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The last time Alexander became IMPACT World Champion, Moose stole it from him within minutes when he “called his shot”. Will lightning strike twice for Moose or will the “Walking Weapon” prove that he’s undoubtedly the new face of IMPACT Wrestling?
Don’t miss the fallout from Rebellion on an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders!
