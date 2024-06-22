wrestling / News
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport Bushido Results: Jon Moxley Wins Main Event
Josh Barnett held his Bloodsport Bushido event earlier today at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Fuminori Abe def. Yu Iizuka
* Bloodsport Bushido Tournament First Round Match: Hideki Suzuki def. Hikaru Sato
* Bloodsport Bushido Tournament First Round Match: Erik Hammer def. Takuya Nomura by TKO
* Konami def. Maya Fukuda
* Masakatsu Funaki def. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
* Quinton Jackson def. Hideki Sekine by TKO
* Kazushi Sakuraba def. Santino Marella
* Minoru Suzuki def. Timothy Thatcher by TKO
* Jon Moxley def. Josh Barnett
Absolutely insane spot by Barnett & Moxley
Their match ruled. The final few minutes of it were straight up fantasticpic.twitter.com/NCU7IsofAF
— Peps #MaikaStyle🍧 (@Peps_Wrestling) June 22, 2024
Jon Moxley is BLEEDING #Bloodsport pic.twitter.com/YTGs2hKt5N
— Peps #MaikaStyle🍧 (@Peps_Wrestling) June 22, 2024
Former BattlARTS Fighter Santino Marella is making his return to Bloodsport pic.twitter.com/bZBeouNVMT
— Peps #MaikaStyle🍧 (@Peps_Wrestling) June 22, 2024
Erik Hammer defeated Nomura in 3 minutes with a Powerbomb and then ust went backstage seemingly being *upset*
It was beast and hilarious so I loved every second of it lmaopic.twitter.com/BpunzsiIKk
— Peps #MaikaStyle🍧 (@Peps_Wrestling) June 22, 2024
Quinten Rampage Jackson won his Bloodsport match in Japan today VIA Stomps ☠️ pic.twitter.com/8xtKGdnP7H
— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) June 22, 2024