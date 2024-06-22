Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport Bushido Results: Jon Moxley Wins Main Event

Josh Barnett held his Bloodsport Bushido event earlier today at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Fuminori Abe def. Yu Iizuka

* Bloodsport Bushido Tournament First Round Match: Hideki Suzuki def. Hikaru Sato

* Bloodsport Bushido Tournament First Round Match: Erik Hammer def. Takuya Nomura by TKO

* Konami def. Maya Fukuda

* Masakatsu Funaki def. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Quinton Jackson def. Hideki Sekine by TKO

* Kazushi Sakuraba def. Santino Marella

* Minoru Suzuki def. Timothy Thatcher by TKO

* Jon Moxley def. Josh Barnett

Absolutely insane spot by Barnett & Moxley Their match ruled. The final few minutes of it were straight up fantasticpic.twitter.com/NCU7IsofAF — Peps #MaikaStyle🍧 (@Peps_Wrestling) June 22, 2024

Former BattlARTS Fighter Santino Marella is making his return to Bloodsport pic.twitter.com/bZBeouNVMT — Peps #MaikaStyle🍧 (@Peps_Wrestling) June 22, 2024

Erik Hammer defeated Nomura in 3 minutes with a Powerbomb and then ust went backstage seemingly being *upset* It was beast and hilarious so I loved every second of it lmaopic.twitter.com/BpunzsiIKk — Peps #MaikaStyle🍧 (@Peps_Wrestling) June 22, 2024