Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport Bushido Results: Jon Moxley Wins Main Event

June 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bloodsport Bushido Image Credit: Bloodsport

Josh Barnett held his Bloodsport Bushido event earlier today at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Fuminori Abe def. Yu Iizuka
* Bloodsport Bushido Tournament First Round Match: Hideki Suzuki def. Hikaru Sato
* Bloodsport Bushido Tournament First Round Match: Erik Hammer def. Takuya Nomura by TKO
* Konami def. Maya Fukuda
* Masakatsu Funaki def. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
* Quinton Jackson def. Hideki Sekine by TKO
* Kazushi Sakuraba def. Santino Marella
* Minoru Suzuki def. Timothy Thatcher by TKO
* Jon Moxley def. Josh Barnett

