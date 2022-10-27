Josh Woods Signs Full-Time, Multi-Year Contract With AEW

– Fightful Select reports that wrestler Josh Woods has officially signed a full-time contract with AEW. Woods has also had his profile added to the AEW roster webpage.

According to the report, Woods has signed a multi-year, full-time contract, taking him off the free-agent list. Woods previously worked in WWE NXT before being released back in 2016. He later spent several years in ROH where he became ROH Pure Wrestling Champion. Wheeler Yuta won the title from Woods earlier this April at ROH Supercard of Honor 2022.

Josh Woods is currently paired with Tony Nese in AEW as The Varsity Athletes. They are managed by Smart Mark Sterling.