Jim Ross Thinks Kofi Kingston Needs to Drop the Carefree Demeanor as WWE World Champion

– Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross critiqued the booking of Kofi Kingston as WWE World champion. Below are some highlights from this week’s podcast for The Jim Ross Report.

Jim Ross on how booking needs to tweak Kofi Kingston: “Somebody needs to tell Kofi that hopping to the [ring] — carefree, happy, smiling, I don’t know if that fits the champion, especially when you’re a marked man. The days of the six-man tags with New Day [are done] — it’s a different ballgame now. You’re the man. Everybody’s going to give you their best shot. At least they should, right? So, the happy, carefree demeanor may be fun for children, who can laugh at or with the antics, not so much I don’t think the older fans; 18-34, 18-49.”

His suggestion for his booking and whoever is producing Kofi: “Just saying somebody that’s producing Kofi might want to suggest, you figure out how you’re perceived when you’re introduced. And sometimes, maybe that perception of Kofi is not indicative of who he is. I’m a big fan of his by the way.”

If using the above quote, please credit the Jim Ross Report Podcast with a h/t to 411mania.com.