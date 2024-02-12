Julius Creed Talks Wanting To Fight In The UFC

While speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Julius Creed talked about the merger between WWE and UFC into TKO.

Creed, who has an amateur wrestling background, said that he welcomes anyone from the UFC who wants to throw hands. Here are the highlights:

On potential fight in the UFC: “I had this idea driving down last night, ‘if I get a question on media day, I’m going to spin it as anybody that works for TKO or Endeavor can get it.’ It’s been a lifelong dream. I take a lot of pride in living my life, not to sound cliche, but no regrets. In a way, I look back and I’m proud of everything I did. In 2020, when I decided to come back and wrestle again on the Olympic scene, my older brother said, ‘Are you sure you want to do that? It broke your heart. It was like the worst breakup you could go through.’ I said yeah, because I can live with that again. I can live with knowing that I wasn’t good enough on a given day. I don’t think I can live without not knowing. I want to seek the truth. That’s one of those things where I’m curious where I fall. Maybe I’ll go out one time and take a fight and then go, ‘I know where I fall and I don’t want to do this ever again,’ or maybe it’s something I love. I want to live my life with no regrets.”

On potential crossover event between WWE and UFC: “It seemed like it’s so far-fetched. My time out at AKA with Daniel Cormier, Luke Rockhold, Cain Velasquez, I spent some time in Oklahoma City with Rafael Lovato Jr. I’m still in touch with a lot of those guys. The plan at the time was always like, ‘You can always make a big name at WWE and then come over to fight after, but if you fight, you can’t always jump over.’ Now that both are real possibilities and everything is coming to light. I remember 2018, I took a picture of Daniel Cormier, he had the UFC Light Heavyweight Title and a WWE Title at his house. I took a picture of them together and I said, ‘decisions.’ When the TKO merger got announced, I reposted that again. My life has kind of come full circle and it’s maybe open doors that I thought were close and maybe they are open again. I’m super passionate about what I’m doing, I’m excited to be on the WWE front. There is a lot to accomplish in this world right now. If I did hop over too soon, I think I would have regrets on this front.”