Kabuki Warriors Beat IIconics to Earn WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match (Pics, Video)
– The Kabuki Warriors are the #1 contenders to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles following the company’s show in Tokyo last night. As noted in the full results, Asuka and Kairi Sane beat the IIconics to earn a future tag team title match at a date to be revealed.
You can see pics and video from the match below. Sane and Asuka joined up as a team in May, with Paige as their manager. They’ve been chasing the IIconics and their titles since being formed.
@KairiSaneWWE @WWEAsuka #KabukiWarriors #Homecoming #WWETokyo @WWEJapan pic.twitter.com/LdraRBS4xB
— Matthew Wolfe (@mwolfe808) June 29, 2019
2019-6-29 #WWETokyo Day 2, Match 5:@WWEAsuka shows off the Kabuki Warriors shirt and beams at the audience. #wwe_jp @WWEJapan pic.twitter.com/A7VHKrjdsZ
— DaMo (@damoisdamo) June 29, 2019
2019-6-29 #WWETokyo Day 2, Match 5:
Kairi Sane leaps to make the tag to @WWEAsuka just as Peyton Royce steps into the ring. #wwe_jp @WWEJapan pic.twitter.com/UWIlEj5gfX
— DaMo (@damoisdamo) June 29, 2019
2019-6-29 #WWETokyo Day 2, Match 5 Aftermath:@WWEAsuka and Kairi Sane show the audience some love after picking up their second victory over the IIconics in as many days. #wwe_jp @WWEJapan pic.twitter.com/nWT1qJNo2B
— DaMo (@damoisdamo) June 29, 2019
