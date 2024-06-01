Kane Says He’s Considering His Post-Mayoral Options

Glenn “Kane” Jacobs says he is considering his next options for when his final term as Knox County Mayor is over. The WWE star and politician has been mayor of the Tennessee city since 2018 but is term-limited, and he spoke with Jack Hunter of the Washington Examiner for a new interview where he was asked about a possible governor run.

“Yes,” he replied I have two more years in office and am term-limited, so I’m considering my options, including whether I’ll remain in politics.”

Jacobs’ last WWE appearance was at SummerSlam 2022, where he announced the attendance numbers for the Nashville PPV.