KC Navarro Cleared To Compete At TNA Slammiversary

KC Navarro is good to go and will be in action at TNA Slammiversary. Navarro was listed as injured and not cleared in an injury report on TNA Impact last month. It was announced in the injury report on Thursday’s show that Navarro is medically cleared and will be able to compete in the TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at Sunday’s show.

Navarro will team with AJ Francis against The Rascalz, The Hardys, and the Nemeths for the title.

Slammiversary takes place on Sunday night and airs live on PPV and TNA+.