wrestling / News
KC Navarro Confirmed As Injured On TNA Impact
June 19, 2025 | Posted by
KC Navarro is confirmed to be out of action following this week’s TNA Impact injury report. Thursday’s show featured their latest injury report which listed Navarro as out of action with a dislocated left knee.
The injury happened on last week’s Impact during his match alongside his First Class teammate AJ Francis against The Hardys. This week’s WWE NXT saw Navarro, who had been set to team with Francis and Trick Williams in a six-man tag match, be replaced by Wes Lee.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Navarro for a quick and full recovery.
The TNA Injury Report brought to you by @BIOFLEXLaser.
WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/cF0F1ZKKuL pic.twitter.com/T40I4wWYEl
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 20, 2025
