KC Navarro Undergoing Surgery For Torn ACL

KC Navarro is undergoing surgery today to fix a torn ACL. The TNA star posted to his Twitter account to share a video in which he revealed he was going under the knife to fix the injury. As noted last week, Navarro was revealed to be out of action with the injury and was kicked out of First Class on Impact. He posted the video on Monday, which you can check out below.

Navarro wrote with the post:

“Today is the Day…I love you all…I hope you all support me through this! 1 year Plus of recovery but im ready to work hard and become the best version of myself 2026 you will all meet the REAL KC Navarro‼️ In FIR$T CLA$$ I was led by darkness…Now I’ll be brought back by the LIGHT. See you all soon John 13:7 @ThisIsTNA”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Navarro for a quick and full recovery.