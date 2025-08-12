wrestling / News
KC Navarro Undergoing Surgery For Torn ACL
KC Navarro is undergoing surgery today to fix a torn ACL. The TNA star posted to his Twitter account to share a video in which he revealed he was going under the knife to fix the injury. As noted last week, Navarro was revealed to be out of action with the injury and was kicked out of First Class on Impact. He posted the video on Monday, which you can check out below.
Navarro wrote with the post:
“Today is the Day…I love you all…I hope you all support me through this!
1 year Plus of recovery but im ready to work hard and become the best version of myself
2026 you will all meet the REAL KC Navarro‼️
In FIR$T CLA$$ I was led by darkness…Now I’ll be brought back by the LIGHT. See you all soon
John 13:7 @ThisIsTNA”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Navarro for a quick and full recovery.
Today is the Day…I love you all…I hope you all support me through this!
1 year Plus of recovery but im ready to work hard and become the best version of myself💯
2026 you will all meet the REAL KC Navarro‼️
In FIR$T CLA$$ I was led by darkness…Now I’ll be brought back by… pic.twitter.com/pM069SVM2z
— KC Navarro (@KCwrestles) August 12, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Reveals Incident at WWE SummerSlam, Was Told There Were No Seats for Him After Being Invited
- Danhausen Rebuffed In Attempt To Hire APA To Take Out The Gunns
- More Backstage Details On Jelly Roll Taking The Loss at WWE Summerslam
- Bully Ray On Backstage Comments Abyss Made To Him and Paul Heyman at Summerslam