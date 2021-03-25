Keith Lee Reportedly Sidelined For Health Reasons, Not Cleared Yet

Last week, Keith Lee issued a statement on his absence from WWE TV, noting that he will update fans when he can. It was also reported that he was not being factored into any upcoming creative plans. Fightful Select reports that Lee was sidelined back in February for health reasons and at this point, WWE has yet to clear him for an in-ring return.

According to the report, after he was pulled from TV, he had some medical tests done and he is actively working to get cleared. WWE previously had plans for him to win the United States title before he was removed from Fastlane. He was replaced with John Morrison as the triple threat plans with Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley were ‘integral’. WWE was protecting Lashley from taking a pinfall at the time, as he lost the title to Riddle.