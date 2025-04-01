Kelly Kelly Reflects On Taking Kendo Stick Shot From The Sandman

Kelly Kelly’s 2006 WWE ECW debut, initially as an “extreme exposé” dancer, quickly evolved into in-ring action, notably during Mike Knox’s rivalry with The Sandman.

A pivotal moment in this feud saw Kelly Kelly herself absorbing a kendo stick strike to the head from The Sandman, a stunt she recently discussed on Byron Scott’s Fast Break (per Fightful), shedding light on the early, more physical aspects of her WWE career.

“It was so bad. We rehearsed it with Sandman. He’s like, ‘Oh Kelly, it’s going to be so easy,’ and he does this little poke (with the cane). ‘Oh, okay.’ I saw him swing that thing back and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ Seeing it happen…I remember hitting the ground, seeing stars. ‘What just happened?’ We go to the back and they have me on a gurney. I open my eyes and Vince is standing over me. ‘Kelly, you okay?’ All the guys, the ones who were brother or father figures, who were guiding me along, they were like, ‘When you get hit with that cane and come to the back, do not let them see you cry. Do not cry.’ That’s in the back of my head. Vince is like, ‘Are you okay?’ ‘I’m fine. Yup.’ Everyone is standing there. It’s a line of people waiting to see what I’m going to do. I get off the gurney and everyone is like, ‘Are you okay?’ ‘Yeah, I’m great.’ I get to the locker room and I’m bawling, calling my parents, ‘I don’t know how to do this.’ Next week, I was out there doing it again,” Kelly stated.