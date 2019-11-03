wrestling / News
Kelly Klein and BJ Whitmer Say ROH Has No Concussion Protocol
In an interview with Gerweck.net, Kelly Klein revealed that Ring of Honor still doesn’t have a concussion protocol in place, which is something BJ Whitmer later agreed with in a tweet.
She said that Joey Mercury “was the person there to help me and take care of me when I had a concussion and didn’t know where I was.”
She added: “ROH still has no concussion protocol. Interestingly, I asked the GM (Greg Gilleland) if we had one not too long ago. He didn’t answer me.”
Whitmer said: “Ask the company to see this protocol. I bet they can’t produce it, because it doesn’t exist. Maybe @ChrisNowinski1 can help with this and ask @ringofhonor and GM Greg Gilleland to produce this concussion protocol they claim to have.”
Ask the company to see this protocol. I bet they can’t produce it, because it doesn’t exist. Maybe @ChrisNowinski1 can help with this and ask @ringofhonor and GM Greg Gilleland to produce this concussion protocol they claim to have… https://t.co/uq12IGloOo
— BJ Whitmer (@BJ_Whitmer) November 2, 2019
