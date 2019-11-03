Kelly Klein On Going Public With ROH Issues, Why She Didn’t Do So Before

– Kelly Klein went to Twitter to comment on why she allowed Joey Mercury to release emails detailing her issues with ROH over her contract. Klein, the Women of Honor Champion, posted to her account on Sunday morning addressing the matter where Mercury shared emails between Klein and ROH GM Greg Gilleland that revealed she was only making around $24,000 and had concerns about termination rights, royalties, the liability waiver in her latest contract. She also said in an interview over the weekend that ROH “still has no concussion protocol. Interestingly, I asked the GM (Greg Gilleland) if we had one not too long ago. He didn’t answer me.”

Klein said that she had not gone public with her issues before because she was “was afraid for my job and the jobs of my colleagues,” not wanting to damage their place of work. She went on to say, “I want to make their place of work better and safer. Maybe someone will finally listen and let me and others help make things better.”

ROH has yet to respond publicly to Mercury’s accusations, though Gilleland told Gerwick.net in a statement that “Yes we do have a concussion protocol. Ring of Honor takes all injuries very seriously and the health and welfare of our wrestlers and staff are always our primary concern.”